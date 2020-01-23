Press Releases American Association for Critical Illness... Press Release

Receive press releases from American Association for Critical Illness Insurance: By Email RSS Feeds: One American Will be Diagnosed with Cancer Every 17 Seconds Reports Critical Illness Insurance Association

Some 1.8 million cases of cancer will be diagnosed this year in the United States according to Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance.

Los Angeles, CA, January 23, 2020 --(



"A little over 1.8 million Americans will be diagnosed with some form of cancer in 2020 according to expert projections," shares Jesse Slome, director of the organization and the conference organizer. Slome was citing the latest forecast from the American Cancer Society.



"The good news is that cancer is no longer a death sentence for many, in fact the chances of surviving increases continually, but the same can't be said for the finances of those individuals and their families," the critical illness expert noted. "For many, the cancer diagnosis will end up in bankruptcy as a direct result of medical expenses. What surprises many is that even individuals who have health insurance find it's just not enough."



Slome shared that critical illness insurance polices available today can play a vital role in helping the millions who are financially impacted by a critical illness. Slome recently announced the relaunch of the Association's efforts to create heighten consumer awareness and advocacy for the importance of critical illness products as part of their portfolio of protection products available to individuals.



Slome serves as director of the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance www.criticalillnessinsuranceinfo.org.



In addition, he serves as director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance and the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. Los Angeles, CA, January 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Every seventeen seconds one American hears the fateful words "you have cancer" reports the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance."A little over 1.8 million Americans will be diagnosed with some form of cancer in 2020 according to expert projections," shares Jesse Slome, director of the organization and the conference organizer. Slome was citing the latest forecast from the American Cancer Society."The good news is that cancer is no longer a death sentence for many, in fact the chances of surviving increases continually, but the same can't be said for the finances of those individuals and their families," the critical illness expert noted. "For many, the cancer diagnosis will end up in bankruptcy as a direct result of medical expenses. What surprises many is that even individuals who have health insurance find it's just not enough."Slome shared that critical illness insurance polices available today can play a vital role in helping the millions who are financially impacted by a critical illness. Slome recently announced the relaunch of the Association's efforts to create heighten consumer awareness and advocacy for the importance of critical illness products as part of their portfolio of protection products available to individuals.Slome serves as director of the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance www.criticalillnessinsuranceinfo.org.In addition, he serves as director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance and the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. Contact Information American Association for Critical Illness Insurance

Jesse Slome

818-597-3205



www.criticalillnessinsuranceinfo.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American Association for Critical Illness Insurance