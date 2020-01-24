PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Woods Aitken LLP

Press Release

Receive press releases from Woods Aitken LLP: By Email RSS Feeds:

Woods Aitken Welcomes Kelsey Heino


Woods Aitken LLP is excited to announce that Kelsey Heino has recently joined the firm, focusing her practice on labor and employment law.

Omaha, NE, January 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Woods Aitken LLP is excited to announce that Kelsey Heino has recently joined the firm, focusing her practice on labor and employment law.

Heino represents management on a full range of labor and employment matters, including defending investigations by state and federal agencies, and advising regarding discipline, discharge, performance evaluations, and employment-related contracts. She also helps clients be proactive by representing management in collective bargaining negotiations, developing HR policies and handbooks, and conducting trainings on a broad range of topics. When problems arise, Heino represents clients in employment litigation in federal and state courts and before federal and state administrative agencies. Her complex litigation experience includes the representation of clients in a variety of industries, including construction and trades, corporate, banking and financial, HR/staffing, and health care.

"Kelsey is an exceptional attorney and had valuable career experience prior to entering law school,” said Pam Bourne, a managing partner at Woods Aitken. “She brings a real-world approach to understanding, serving, and representing our clients.”

Heino worked at a Fortune 500 company as a claims professional prior to entering law school. She received her J.D. cum laude from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

Founded in 1921, Woods Aitken works with clients ranging from individuals and local organizations to regional businesses and national corporations. The firm has offices in Denver, Lincoln, Omaha, and Washington, D.C. Learn more at www.woodsaitken.com.
Contact Information
Woods Aitken LLP
Lindsay Pape
303-606-6700
Contact
www.woodsaitken.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Woods Aitken LLP
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help