Keep Irving Beautiful, Shake Shack Volunteers Held Beautification Project

Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175. Irving, TX, January 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was designated as a national day of service in 1994, inspiring people to make a difference in the community. That was the case with employee volunteers from Shake Shack, one of the new additions to Irving’s restaurant landscape, which partnered with Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) for a beautification project Jan. 20.The group donated its time at the Senter East Building by painting the foyer area. The City of Irving Parks and Recreation Department provided supplies and technical guidance. This marked the third year KIB volunteers have participated in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project. The two previous projects were held at Senter Park Recreation Center.“It’s always great opportunity for Keep Irving Beautiful to join forces with the city’s businesses community,” said KIB board member Kelly Horn. “KIB looks forward to collaborating with Shake Shack again in the future. The organization also appreciates the Parks and Recreation Department for its help with projects such as this and in the many others that volunteers have completed across Irving. These projects leave a noticeable and lasting imprint, and really make a difference.”Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175. Contact Information Keep Irving Beautiful

