Press Releases Bridge The Gaps Press Release

Receive press releases from Bridge The Gaps: By Email RSS Feeds: Bridge The Gaps Announces Good Sports Grant Receipt

Bridge The Gaps, a non-profit 501(3)(c) organization connecting underprivileged athletics and education, announces a grant receipt from Good Sports.

Houston, TX, January 23, 2020 --(



Bridge The Gaps targets underprivileged and at-risk students proven to succeed in academic environments and provides ancillary funding opportunities that allow them to utilize partial scholarships.



"The grant from Good Sports comes just in time for some of our newer projects targeting underfunded athletic programs," said Omar Durham, President and CEO of Bridge The Gaps. "Our approval of the grant is another opportunity for Bridge The Gaps to position our student athletes for success in areas where they were straining to compete. This includes often neglected sports such as golf, tennis, soccer, which are often underfunded or not offered at all," Durham continues.



Bridge The Gaps supports a variety of programs that can utilize grant funding through local, state, and federal contracting opportunities.



"Our partnership programs with The King Football Academy and The Texas Golf Academy will have greater success rates with the Good Sports grant," Durham concludes.



About Bridge The Gaps:

The mission of Bridge The Gaps is to help thousands of underprivileged academically inclined athletic students fulfill their dream of attending college and playing sports by bridging the educational, mental, emotional, and financial gaps between partial athletic, preferred walk-on, and academic scholarships. For more information, visit http://www.bridgethegaps.org.



For more information on Bridge The Gaps, contact Omar Durham at info@bridgethegaps.org. Houston, TX, January 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Bridge The Gaps, a non-profit 501(3)(c) organization connecting underprivileged athletics and education, announces a grant receipt from Good Sports, an organization creating opportunities through sports and physical activity for kids through donations of brand-new sports equipment, apparel, and footwear.Bridge The Gaps targets underprivileged and at-risk students proven to succeed in academic environments and provides ancillary funding opportunities that allow them to utilize partial scholarships."The grant from Good Sports comes just in time for some of our newer projects targeting underfunded athletic programs," said Omar Durham, President and CEO of Bridge The Gaps. "Our approval of the grant is another opportunity for Bridge The Gaps to position our student athletes for success in areas where they were straining to compete. This includes often neglected sports such as golf, tennis, soccer, which are often underfunded or not offered at all," Durham continues.Bridge The Gaps supports a variety of programs that can utilize grant funding through local, state, and federal contracting opportunities."Our partnership programs with The King Football Academy and The Texas Golf Academy will have greater success rates with the Good Sports grant," Durham concludes.About Bridge The Gaps:The mission of Bridge The Gaps is to help thousands of underprivileged academically inclined athletic students fulfill their dream of attending college and playing sports by bridging the educational, mental, emotional, and financial gaps between partial athletic, preferred walk-on, and academic scholarships. For more information, visit http://www.bridgethegaps.org.For more information on Bridge The Gaps, contact Omar Durham at info@bridgethegaps.org. Contact Information Bridge The Gaps

Omar Durham

281-960-7437



www.bridgethegaps.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bridge The Gaps