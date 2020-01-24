Altius Technologies Welcomes You to 40th Edition of Builders Home and Remodeling Show

Press Releases Altius Technologies Press Release

Builders Home & Remodeling show returns to St. Charles Convention Center, St. Louis, Missouri on September 25-27, 2020. The show is ably supported by the Home Builders Association of St.Louis and Eastern Missouri.

“It is a one-stop-shop for all your e-commerce needs and moreover helps us meet different kinds of business owners in need of our services,” says, Business Head Ishwarya Sevugan of Altius Technologies.



Builders Home & Remodeling Show invites speakers to give an informational seminar for the benefit of the audience. In particular, the local businesses are encouraged to attend the show and collaborate with Altius Technologies to efficiently manage themselves. The visitors are even encouraged to bring their project plans and get questions answered by the experts.



“Our PIM and Software Solutions enable brands to digitally integrate their business,” regards, Marketing Head Arun Venkatraman of Altius Technologies. Altius Technologies is expected to showcase its catalog management services in detail. Take benefit from our rich industrial experience of over 15 years in improving product relevancy online.



St. Charles Convention Center, St. Louis is spread across 70,000 square feet on two levels. This conveniently located, state-of-the-art center is the perfect venue for a home show of this kind.



Show hours:

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 27



Admission and parking are Free.



Arun Venkatraman

+1 947-800-8844



https://www.altiussolution.com/



