Press Releases UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: UpsideLMS and Experience-Learning Join Hands to Bring the Best of Learn-Tech to UK and EU

UpsideLMS, an AI-powered, Cloud-based Learning Management System, will now have a local presence in the UK and EU through the newly formed UpsideLMS- Experience Learning partnership.

Pune, India, January 24, 2020 --(



Leveraging over 10 years of experience in providing e-learning solutions and strategic and implementation services in the UK and Europe across private and public sector, Experience-Learning strengthens its portfolio with the addition of a new-age, full-featured learning platform trusted by over a million users worldwide. The Learning Management System is the proprietary product of UpsideLMS, an India-based global-focused learn-tech company servicing 100+ clients across industries and geographies. Complete with traditional training management features likes eLearning, Classroom Training and Virtual Classroom it also offers Social Learning, Mobile Learning, and Continuous Learning through its AI-based recommendation engine. This is complemented by Analytics, Reporting, Gamification, APIs and Integrations.



Glenn Stewart, Co-founder of Experience-Learning said, “It makes eminent sense, and certainly great business potential, in bringing together a premier player on the world stage of Learning Management together with UK based experts in implementation of such systems across many vertical markets.”



Echoing Glenn’s excitement, Amit Gautam, Director and Founder of UpsideLMS said, “We are pleased to join hands with Experience-Learning and bring our best-in-class Learning Management System to the UK market while leveraging the experience and expertise of our on-ground partner team at Experience-Learning. Our partner’s understanding of the region and the industry, their local presence coupled with our technological know-how, global LMS penetration and usage by over 1 million users makes for a befitting solution to enterprise companies across industries in the UK.”



About Experience-Learning

Experience-Learning is a leading provider of cutting-edge Learning Management System solutions centred around UpsideLMS. Its founders have a wealth of experience in e-learning and implementations projects covering many commercial sectors.



https://www.experience-learning.co.uk/ Pune, India, January 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Experience and expertise comes together in the form of UpsideLMS and Experience-Learning partnership for reselling the former’s AI-powered, Cloud-based Learning Management System in the UK and Europe.Leveraging over 10 years of experience in providing e-learning solutions and strategic and implementation services in the UK and Europe across private and public sector, Experience-Learning strengthens its portfolio with the addition of a new-age, full-featured learning platform trusted by over a million users worldwide. The Learning Management System is the proprietary product of UpsideLMS, an India-based global-focused learn-tech company servicing 100+ clients across industries and geographies. Complete with traditional training management features likes eLearning, Classroom Training and Virtual Classroom it also offers Social Learning, Mobile Learning, and Continuous Learning through its AI-based recommendation engine. This is complemented by Analytics, Reporting, Gamification, APIs and Integrations.Glenn Stewart, Co-founder of Experience-Learning said, “It makes eminent sense, and certainly great business potential, in bringing together a premier player on the world stage of Learning Management together with UK based experts in implementation of such systems across many vertical markets.”Echoing Glenn’s excitement, Amit Gautam, Director and Founder of UpsideLMS said, “We are pleased to join hands with Experience-Learning and bring our best-in-class Learning Management System to the UK market while leveraging the experience and expertise of our on-ground partner team at Experience-Learning. Our partner’s understanding of the region and the industry, their local presence coupled with our technological know-how, global LMS penetration and usage by over 1 million users makes for a befitting solution to enterprise companies across industries in the UK.”About Experience-LearningExperience-Learning is a leading provider of cutting-edge Learning Management System solutions centred around UpsideLMS. Its founders have a wealth of experience in e-learning and implementations projects covering many commercial sectors.https://www.experience-learning.co.uk/ Contact Information UpsideLMS

Pranjalee Lahri

(+91) 20 25236050



http://www.upsidelms.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.