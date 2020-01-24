Sponsor Association Noosphere Presentation Released for the Upcoming Network Centric Warfare Conference in Rome

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Association Noosphere is the latest sponsor to sign up for the Network Centric Warfare Conference, taking place in Rome in less than two weeks’ time.

London, United Kingdom, January 24, 2020 --(



Event highlights include:



· The only event with a focus on the Italian Army’s Forza NEC programme, meet and network with the senior leadership of the Italian Army including the Chief of Army Staff and Commander Logistics Command.

· The only event singularly focused on the world’s network modernisation initiatives, including the Integrated Tactical Network, Tactical Edge Network, Mission Partner Environment and Mime Programme.

· The only conference which involves a diverse number of nations, with new speakers from across the world such as United States, the Netherlands, Germany, France and Estonia.



The event brochure including the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online at http://www.netcentric-warfare.com/prcom9.



SMi Group are pleased to announce that Association Noosphere have recently signed up to sponsor the highly anticipated event.



Mr. Mark Opgenorth, Strategic Development, Trident Defence will be offering a discussion on "The Russia Challenge and Defence Innovation in Ukraine," covering:

· Russian advances in network-centric warfare

· Lessons from the conflict in Eastern Ukraine

· Volunteers, entrepreneurs and the defence ecosystem



Trident Defence is a commercial enterprise established by Association Noosphere with the mission of ensuring the success of Ukraine through defense investment and security cooperation with the US, NATO, and the EU.



Network Centric Warfare 2020 will provide valuable insights from an unparalleled speaker line-up, with international representation from: Association Noosphere, DGA, Estonian Land Forces, EU Military Staff, Federated Mission Networking Secretariat, Finabel European Army Interoperability Centre, German Armed Forces, Glenair Italia, Istituto Affari Internazionali, Italian Army, Italian Army Staff, Joint Chiefs of Staff J6, NATO C2 Centre of Excellence, NATO Communications and Information Systems Group, Netherlands MoD, US Army, and many more.



Registration for the conference will be closing soon, secure your place at http://www.netcentric-warfare.com/prcom9.



Network Centric Warfare

3rd - 4th February 2020

Crowne Plaza St. Peter’s Hotel & Spa

Rome, Italy

Sponsored by: Glenair Italia and Association Noosphere



For delegate enquiries:

Please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44(0)207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk



For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries:

Please contact Luke Teachen on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email lteachen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.

Contact Information
SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.netcentric-warfare.com/prcom9



