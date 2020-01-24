Elkos Pens Limited at Paperworld 2020

Press Releases Elkos Pens Limited Press Release

+91-33-6607-9643 / +91-33-6607-9644 Kolkata, India, January 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Elkos Pens, the leading manufacturer of writing instruments from India will be at the Paperworld in Messe Frankfurt, Germany from January 25-28, 2020, exhibiting a multitude of innovative writing solutions. Hall No. 1.1, Booth: H-05.Product innovation is a constant thing at Elkos Pens and company plans to showcase an impressive selection of new and proven high-quality writing products including ball pens, gel pens and sketch pens crafted with latest Korean technology, along with upgraded version of their existing product line that are transforming writing world today and for the future.Elkos Pens representatives will be available at the booth for additional inquiries and in-booth presentations throughout the event.“We are delighted to be exhibiting at Paperworld Frankfurt in 2020. As always, we pride ourselves in our well established brand delivering high quality products and look forward to sharing our newest additions with visitors, offering writing options for all,” said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager - Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd.About the event:Paperworld: International trade fair for stationery, office supplies and writing instruments. It is firmly established in the market as a global trade-fair brand and the most important business platform for paper, office supplies and stationery products.All the trends and industry innovations come together in one place at Paperworld. For major brand manufacturers or international newcomers, Paperworld, with its unique product diversity is the most important industry meeting point and source of inspiration for the wholesale and retail trade as well as for corporate buyers.About Elkos Pens:Elkos Pens Limited belonging to Mr. H. S. Jain and Mr. B. K. Jain was incorporated in the year 2003- 04 as manufacturer and exporter of Ball Pen, Gel Pen, Direct Fill Pen, Sketch Pen and Pen Refill. At Elkos, quality control and innovation is not just a philosophy rather it is a commitment and conviction. This distinction enables us to gain customer faith and superior customer satisfaction. It is the key to successful business relationships with our esteemed domestic as well as export clients.Website:https://www.elkospens.com/Company Name:Elkos Pens LimitedAddress:16 Strand RoadDiamond Heritage10th Floor, Office No: 1015AKolkata – 700 001 West Bengal, IndiaPhone:+91-33-6607-9643 / +91-33-6607-9644 Contact Information Elkos Pens Limited

Vijay Singh

91-33-6607-9643



https://www.elkospens.com/

Address: 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No: 1015A, Kolkata - 700 001 West Bengal, India



