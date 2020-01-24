World Renowned Gong Master Karyn Diane Performs at Embracing Your Journey Expo January 26

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Purple Lotus Productions Press Release

The premier performance of the 2020 Clear Vision Concert - “Unleash the Master Within” sound bath concert by world renowned gong master Karyn Diane – “StormClearer Unleashed” opens at 11:30 am January 26, 2020 at the Embracing Your Journey Expo at the Sheraton Crescent Hotel in Phoenix.

Phoenix, AZ, January 24, 2020 --



The premier performance of the 2020 Clear Vision Concert - “Unleash the Master Within” sound bath concert by world renowned gong master Karyn Diane – “StormClearer Unleashed” opens at 11:30 am January 26, 2020 at the Embracing Your Journey Expo at the Sheraton Crescent Hotel in Phoenix. Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door.



World Renowned Gong Master Karyn Diane - the StormClearer is recognized by many as an outstanding artist and healer delivering a musical and vibrational experience like no other. Her ability to mesmerize and transport the listeners to another place delights and astounds so that people keep coming back for show after show. Karyn Diane’s following continues to grow in recent years so that attendance at her events are frequently standing room only.



Come experience for yourself a masterful performance by World Renowned Gong Master Karyn Diane this Sunday, January 26 at the Embracing Your Journey Expo in Phoenix. Seating is limited, admission to the Expo is required. Tickets for concert & Expo are $26 in advance, $38 at the door. Advance discount tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite and are only available through Saturday Jan. 25. For tickets:



Embracing Your Journey Expo: Embrace 2020 - See Clearly Now!

Sheraton Crescent - 2620 W. Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Expo Only Admission: $6 in advance, $8 at the door Hours: 9-5



Karyn Diane speaks of the upcoming concert saying, “The stage is set and the momentum is building. Your senses awake to the thunderous rolling textures and oceanic sounds of the gong. The mind almost instantaneously becomes quiet with the pure resonant sounds of the crystal bowls. Your entire body becomes like a collective ear, in a sensual way with the ‘feeling tones’ of gong. The true magic begins as you experience the fullness of the gong and travel into the beta and theta states of awareness. In this sacred sound escape Concert one may encounter the sensations of Wholeness, Joy and Love.”



The gong has been used for thousands of years in Asia as a transformational healing tool. Its sound waves induce a meditative state as it enters the body, affecting a positive change at both the quantum and cellular level.



Karyn Diane has traveled to ancient sites in Egypt, Peru and in Mexico. Her International experiences include exploring the coral reefs of Cozumel, Belize, the Truk Islands, and swimming in open waters with migrating dolphins. Standing high atop the Majestic Mountains of Peru, climbing Great Pyramids, diving far beneath the sea and deep into the heart of spirit where she finds home.



Karyn Diane is a gifted Artist and Visionary. She, too is the creator of "StormClearer," Gong Master, Performing Artist, Gong Bath CD "Dare to Imagine Love," Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist, Writer, Speaker, Certified Energy Therapist, Sound Healer, Energy Artist Aura Portrait Readings.



In keeping to man’s flight to the stars, Karyn Diane’s artistic and inventive strength supported a 20 year innovative career as an aerospace engineer where she was the recipient of the “Snoopy Award” on the Space Shuttle Program.



Sound Healing Concerts, Gong Bath Sessions, Group Socials

Private and Corporate Sessions - Sign up now for 2020

Erin McNamara

480.296.1928



www.embracingyourjourneyexpo.com



