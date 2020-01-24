Press Releases Vac-Con, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Vac-Con, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: O.J. Watson Joins Vac-Con Distribution

Vac-Con announces a new distributor in Colorado and Wyoming.

Green Cove Springs, FL, January 24, 2020 --(



O.J. Watson Equipment is a distributor and maker of quality truck equipment. Family-owned and operated since 1988, the company traces its roots back more than 100 years building custom trucks from pickups to large work horses since 1912. Headquartered in Denver, O.J. Watson operates an additional full-service facility in Greeley, Colorado.



“The addition of O.J. Equipment to our distribution network is a huge win for Vac-Con,” said Bryce Rieger, National Sales Manager. “O.J. Watson has a great reputation in their territory, and it only made sense that Vac-Con partner with their team to expand business in Colorado and Wyoming.”



The Vac-Con product line will be the first vacuum truck portfolio that O.J. Watson Equipment has carried. Their other product offerings include snow and ice trucks, sweepers, asphalt repair trucks, aerial bucket trucks, and dump trucks to name just a few. The O.J. Watson facility will oversee all sales, service and parts for the state of Colorado as well as these specific counties in Wyoming:



Wyoming: Johnson, Campbell, Crook, Weston, Natrona, Converse, Niobrara, Carbon, Albany, Platte, Goshen, and Laramie



The O.J. Watson team can be contacted at 303.295.2885 or visit them at http://ojwatson.com/ to learn more.



About Vac-Con®

Since 1986, Vac-Con® has manufactured more than 8,500 custom-built truck-mounted machines to serve public and private environmental markets worldwide. Our goal is to design and actualize the most powerful and reliable machines in the industry, taking care of our customers’ needs now. Our global dealer network assists us in reaching all corners of the world, ensuring More Power To You. For more information, visit www.vac-con.com.



About Holden Industries, Inc.

Holden Industries, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. As the parent organization of a group of diversified manufacturing companies, Holden is dedicated to profitable growth through capital efficient reinvestment and strategic acquisitions. Holden strives to continuously improve the operational performance of all disciplines with its principle focus of identifying the needs of its customers, and developing innovative and cost effective products and services to meet those needs. For more information, visit www.holdenindustriesinc.com.



Vac-Con is a trade name of Holden Industries, Inc.



For further information, please contact:

Caroline Brown

Marketing Manager

Vac-Con

cbrown@vac-con.com Green Cove Springs, FL, January 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Vac-Con announced today that O.J. Watson Equipment has joined their distribution network providing coverage in Colorado and specific counties in Wyoming.O.J. Watson Equipment is a distributor and maker of quality truck equipment. Family-owned and operated since 1988, the company traces its roots back more than 100 years building custom trucks from pickups to large work horses since 1912. Headquartered in Denver, O.J. Watson operates an additional full-service facility in Greeley, Colorado.“The addition of O.J. Equipment to our distribution network is a huge win for Vac-Con,” said Bryce Rieger, National Sales Manager. “O.J. Watson has a great reputation in their territory, and it only made sense that Vac-Con partner with their team to expand business in Colorado and Wyoming.”The Vac-Con product line will be the first vacuum truck portfolio that O.J. Watson Equipment has carried. Their other product offerings include snow and ice trucks, sweepers, asphalt repair trucks, aerial bucket trucks, and dump trucks to name just a few. The O.J. Watson facility will oversee all sales, service and parts for the state of Colorado as well as these specific counties in Wyoming:Wyoming: Johnson, Campbell, Crook, Weston, Natrona, Converse, Niobrara, Carbon, Albany, Platte, Goshen, and LaramieThe O.J. Watson team can be contacted at 303.295.2885 or visit them at http://ojwatson.com/ to learn more.About Vac-Con®Since 1986, Vac-Con® has manufactured more than 8,500 custom-built truck-mounted machines to serve public and private environmental markets worldwide. Our goal is to design and actualize the most powerful and reliable machines in the industry, taking care of our customers’ needs now. Our global dealer network assists us in reaching all corners of the world, ensuring More Power To You. For more information, visit www.vac-con.com.About Holden Industries, Inc.Holden Industries, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. As the parent organization of a group of diversified manufacturing companies, Holden is dedicated to profitable growth through capital efficient reinvestment and strategic acquisitions. Holden strives to continuously improve the operational performance of all disciplines with its principle focus of identifying the needs of its customers, and developing innovative and cost effective products and services to meet those needs. For more information, visit www.holdenindustriesinc.com.Vac-Con is a trade name of Holden Industries, Inc.For further information, please contact:Caroline BrownMarketing ManagerVac-Concbrown@vac-con.com Contact Information Vac-Con, Inc.

Caroline Brown

904-284-4200



vac-con.com

Marketing Manager



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Vac-Con, Inc.