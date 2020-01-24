Execulink Telecom Receives SWIFT Funding to Expand Fibre Network

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Execulink Telecom Press Release

Execulink Telecom is excited to share that they have been selected by SWIFT to construct new Fibre facilities in their requested project regions of Norfolk and Lambton County.

Woodstock, Canada, January 24, 2020 --



“Providing access to fast and reliable internet in underserviced rural communities within Southwestern Ontario has been an ongoing challenge,” said Ian Stevens, President and CEO, Execulink Telecom. “This partnership with SWIFT will allow us to contribute to community and economic growth, plus enhance broadband connectivity in areas that are in need of a better internet experience. We look forward to expanding our Fibre footprint in Norfolk County and Lambton County.”



Fibre to the Home is the delivery of a communications signal over optical fibre. In comparison with other methods of delivery, Fibre’s underground infrastructure is unaffected by weather and allows for reliable TV and Phone services, with some of the fastest Internet speeds in Ontario. With Fibre technology, homes and businesses will have access to crystal-clear TV, reliable Home Phone solutions and blazing-fast Internet speeds up to 1 Gbps (1000 Mbps).



“SWIFT is pleased to partner with Execulink Telecom to provide many more residents with access to high-speed broadband services in Norfolk County, Lambton County, Kettle & Stony Point First Nation,” says Barry Field, Executive Director, SWIFT. “The newly announced fibre-to-the-home projects will provide residents with exceptionally fast internet speeds and deliver a future-proof solution to address the ever-growing demands of our rapidly changing digital world.”



For more information, please visit www.execulink.ca/fibre-project



About Execulink Telecom



In operation since 1904, Execulink Telecom has evolved from a small independent local telephone company into one of the leading telecommunications providers in Ontario. Through innovation and forward-thinking, we cultivated our local telephony offerings to provide a full-scale suite of telecommunications services including data, internet, television, mobility and advanced voice features. These services are now available to all levels of industry, encompassing 50,000 business, enterprise, government, and residential customers.



About the SWIFT Initiative



Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) is a non-profit regional broadband project initiated by the Western Ontario Wardens’ Caucus to subsidize the construction of high-speed broadband networks across Southwestern Ontario, Caledon and the Niagara Region.



The project was approved for funding up to $127.4 million under the New Building Canada Fund - Small Communities Fund (NBCF-SCF), a joint federal and provincial infrastructure funding program, and leverages additional funding from municipal partners and private sector investors to bring the total project investment to $209 million to improve access to broadband services across the region.



Nicole Paterson

519.456.7200 ext. 7918



www.execulink.ca



