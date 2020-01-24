Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases NewAge Industries, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from NewAge Industries, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: NewAge(R) Industries Introduces Phthalate-Free Clearflo(R) 70 Tubing to Address Concerns About DEHP, BPA and Other Phthalates

New from plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is Clearflo 70 tubing that contains no leachable phthalates such as DEHP or BPA. The tubing was developed to meet customers’ requests for phthalate-free fluid transfer products, as certain studies suggest that phthalates may be harmful. Clearflo 70 meets USP Class VI requirements and is NSF-51 listed. Its non-toxic ingredients also conform to FDA standards. NewAge stocks the product in 50 sizes.

Southampton, PA, January 24, 2020 --(



“Our customers want to use the safest possible tubing in their processes,” stated Gregg Donovan, Product Marketing Manager. “Removing the threat of a potential health hazard on our end removes the worry from our customers and lets them focus on their products.”



In addition to being phthalate-free, features of Clearflo 70 tubing include:



-The finished tubing meets USP Class VI requirements

-Made from non-toxic ingredients conforming to FDA standards

-NSF-51 (National Sanitation Foundation) listed for use with food equipment materials

-Glass-like clarity lets users view fluid flow

-Smooth surfaces for outstanding flow

-Flexibility with light weight and abrasion resistance

-Handles a variety of chemicals, gases and liquids



NewAge stocks Clearflo 70 in fifty sizes ranging from 1/16” through 2” I.D.; larger sizes are available. The company also offers braid reinforced PVC hose for higher pressure usage, as well as fitting and clamps for attachment.



Learn more about new Clearflo 70 tubing at http://www.newageindustries.com/clearflo-clear-pvc-tubing.asp or contact the Fluid Transfer Specialists(R) at NewAge Industries by phone: 800-506-3924 or 215-526-2300; e-mail: info@newageindustries.com; fax 800-837-1856 or 215-526-2190; or at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.



About NewAge Industries

In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became 100% employee-owned in 2019 for the benefit of both its employees and customers. NewAge is a solar powered, zero landfill organization committed to continually minimizing its environmental impact.



The AdvantaPure(R) division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, BioClosure(R) container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored and shipped using methods that ensure product purity. Automated product identification systems, including gamma stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge’s Verigenics(R) division. BrewSavor(R) by NewAge Industries provides tubing and hose for craft beer, homebrew and other beverage transfer applications.



BioClosure(R), BrewSavor(R), Clearflo(R), NewAge(R), NewAge Industries AdvantaPure(R), Verigenics(R), and “Fluid Transfer Specialists(R)” are registered trademarks of NewAge(R) Industries, Inc. Southampton, PA, January 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- New from plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is Clearflo 70 PVC tubing, a phthalate-free product. Clearflo 70 was developed in response to customers’ interest in fluid transfer products that do not contain leachable phthalates such as DEHP (Di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate) or BPA (bisphenol A). Some studies indicate that phthalates – chemicals used to make certain plastic materials more flexible and easier to process – may have a negative health impact.“Our customers want to use the safest possible tubing in their processes,” stated Gregg Donovan, Product Marketing Manager. “Removing the threat of a potential health hazard on our end removes the worry from our customers and lets them focus on their products.”In addition to being phthalate-free, features of Clearflo 70 tubing include:-The finished tubing meets USP Class VI requirements-Made from non-toxic ingredients conforming to FDA standards-NSF-51 (National Sanitation Foundation) listed for use with food equipment materials-Glass-like clarity lets users view fluid flow-Smooth surfaces for outstanding flow-Flexibility with light weight and abrasion resistance-Handles a variety of chemicals, gases and liquidsNewAge stocks Clearflo 70 in fifty sizes ranging from 1/16” through 2” I.D.; larger sizes are available. The company also offers braid reinforced PVC hose for higher pressure usage, as well as fitting and clamps for attachment.Learn more about new Clearflo 70 tubing at http://www.newageindustries.com/clearflo-clear-pvc-tubing.asp or contact the Fluid Transfer Specialists(R) at NewAge Industries by phone: 800-506-3924 or 215-526-2300; e-mail: info@newageindustries.com; fax 800-837-1856 or 215-526-2190; or at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.About NewAge IndustriesIn business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became 100% employee-owned in 2019 for the benefit of both its employees and customers. NewAge is a solar powered, zero landfill organization committed to continually minimizing its environmental impact.The AdvantaPure(R) division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, BioClosure(R) container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored and shipped using methods that ensure product purity. Automated product identification systems, including gamma stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge’s Verigenics(R) division. BrewSavor(R) by NewAge Industries provides tubing and hose for craft beer, homebrew and other beverage transfer applications.BioClosure(R), BrewSavor(R), Clearflo(R), NewAge(R), NewAge Industries AdvantaPure(R), Verigenics(R), and “Fluid Transfer Specialists(R)” are registered trademarks of NewAge(R) Industries, Inc. Contact Information NewAge Industries

Ann Phy

215-526-2300



http://www.newageindustries.com/clearflo-clear-pvc-tubing.asp



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from NewAge Industries, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend