Press Releases Religion Communicators Council Press Release

Receive press releases from Religion Communicators Council: By Email RSS Feeds: Nashville Religion Communicators Council to Hear About Podcasting

The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

Nashville, TN, January 24, 2020 --(



The February meeting will take place at United Methodist Communications, and RCC members will hear from Jamie Dunham, Chief Brand Strategist at Brand Wise, on the topic Podcasting for Your Brand. Dunham is a blogger, brand strategist and cultural curator. Her focus is building cultural relevancy for brands that leads to stronger and more profitable consumer relationships. She has provided counsel to a wide variety of consumer sectors – the arts, faith-based communities, grocery, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, travel and package goods. She is particularly passionate about The Lipstick Economy – the 108 million women that account for 85% of all consumer purchases.



The meeting takes place at 11:30 am on February 4th, 2020 at United Methodist Communications and is open to both members and non-members of RCC. Registration for the meeting is required by emailing rccnashville@gmail.com.



The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.



The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. The next Nashville Chapter meeting will be Feb. 4th, 2020 at 11:30 am at United Methodist Communications, and will feature Jamie Dunham, Chief Brand Strategist for Brand Wise. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter. Nashville, TN, January 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly at rotating locations to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.The February meeting will take place at United Methodist Communications, and RCC members will hear from Jamie Dunham, Chief Brand Strategist at Brand Wise, on the topic Podcasting for Your Brand. Dunham is a blogger, brand strategist and cultural curator. Her focus is building cultural relevancy for brands that leads to stronger and more profitable consumer relationships. She has provided counsel to a wide variety of consumer sectors – the arts, faith-based communities, grocery, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, travel and package goods. She is particularly passionate about The Lipstick Economy – the 108 million women that account for 85% of all consumer purchases.The meeting takes place at 11:30 am on February 4th, 2020 at United Methodist Communications and is open to both members and non-members of RCC. Registration for the meeting is required by emailing rccnashville@gmail.com.The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. The next Nashville Chapter meeting will be Feb. 4th, 2020 at 11:30 am at United Methodist Communications, and will feature Jamie Dunham, Chief Brand Strategist for Brand Wise. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter. Contact Information Religion Communicators Council

Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.religioncommunicators.org/page/nashvillechapter



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Religion Communicators Council