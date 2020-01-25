Press Releases Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Denim Show Announces Exhibitors for 2020 Mumbai Edition

The show is India’s largest gathering of Denim manufacturers and is now all set to be launched in Mumbai after tremendous success of its New Delhi edition.

Mumbai, India, January 25, 2020 --(



The Mumbai chapter of Denim Show is a premium show that will attract quality buyers from across the globe. With the combined strengths of MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. and Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India, the show is aimed at bringing the most influential brands of the industry under a single roof. This year, participation has been confirmed by some of the leading names in denim including Raymond UCO Denim Pvt. Ltd., Jindal Textiles, Nandan Denim Limited, Ginni International, Arvind Limited, Partap Spintex Pvt. Ltd., Vinod Denim Limited, Anil Exports, LNJ Denim (Unit RSWM Ltd.), Oswal Denims, K.G. Denim Ltd., Vishal Fabrics Ltd., Ultra Denim Pvt. Ltd., Mahak Synthetic Mills Pvt. Ltd., Hans Denim (Mahak Creation Pvt. Ltd.), Deval Distributor, Siddhi Weaves Pvt. Ltd., PP Texo Denim, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Limited, Anubha Industries, Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft – India, Vardhman Threads, Dystar India Pvt. Ltd., Indorama Industries Limited (INVIYA), amongst several others.



These companies will showcase their best-in-class products, solutions and technologies, enabling buyers to explore endless sourcing options for their business ventures. Besides this, Denim Show will also be instrumental in providing a platform for effective buyer-seller networking that will assist them in forging long lasting professional bonds. The show is targeted at any company – big or small – that aims to create a space for itself in this highly competitive market.



Denim Show will be held from March 19-21, 2020 at Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. Visit www.denimshow.com for more details. Mumbai, India, January 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Denim has transcended all boundaries of fashion to emerge as a highly versatile fabric that can be put to use in diverse applications. In tune with the fact that it offers limitless opportunities for its stakeholders, the organisers of India’s most comprehensive exhibition on Denim – "Denim Show" - have expanded its span and taken the show to Mumbai. The show’s New Delhi edition is already very popular amongst industry professionals and sees participation of almost every major brand in the country. It became the largest denim value chain show in the country with its 2019 edition clocking record number of exhibitors and visitors.The Mumbai chapter of Denim Show is a premium show that will attract quality buyers from across the globe. With the combined strengths of MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. and Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India, the show is aimed at bringing the most influential brands of the industry under a single roof. This year, participation has been confirmed by some of the leading names in denim including Raymond UCO Denim Pvt. Ltd., Jindal Textiles, Nandan Denim Limited, Ginni International, Arvind Limited, Partap Spintex Pvt. Ltd., Vinod Denim Limited, Anil Exports, LNJ Denim (Unit RSWM Ltd.), Oswal Denims, K.G. Denim Ltd., Vishal Fabrics Ltd., Ultra Denim Pvt. Ltd., Mahak Synthetic Mills Pvt. Ltd., Hans Denim (Mahak Creation Pvt. Ltd.), Deval Distributor, Siddhi Weaves Pvt. Ltd., PP Texo Denim, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Limited, Anubha Industries, Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft – India, Vardhman Threads, Dystar India Pvt. Ltd., Indorama Industries Limited (INVIYA), amongst several others.These companies will showcase their best-in-class products, solutions and technologies, enabling buyers to explore endless sourcing options for their business ventures. Besides this, Denim Show will also be instrumental in providing a platform for effective buyer-seller networking that will assist them in forging long lasting professional bonds. The show is targeted at any company – big or small – that aims to create a space for itself in this highly competitive market.Denim Show will be held from March 19-21, 2020 at Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. Visit www.denimshow.com for more details. Contact Information Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Anjali Srivastava

+91-11-46464848



https://www.denimshow.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.