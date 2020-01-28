TCS iON Reimagines University Education with a Unique Phygital Learning Program

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tata Consultancy Services Press Release

Tata Consultancy Services’ New Industry Honour Certification Program Empowers University Students with New-age, Industry-aligned Skills; Amity Group, among the first to sign up for this program; over 175,000 students to benefit.

Mumbai, India, January 28, 2020 --(



With the rapid emergence of new technologies, education institutions are looking to adapt quickly and equip students with the proficiencies that industry requires. The TCS iON Industry Honour Certification will enable university students to opt for courses in industry-trending domains such as artificial intelligence, robotics, cloud computing, data mining, analytics, IoT, and cyber security. These courses, curated in collaboration with industry experts and academia, will help students align their skills with industry applications, and become job ready. Students will be able to access these courses anytime, anywhere and on any device throughout the duration of their degree program.



The unique program reimagines classroom pedagogy through advanced cloud platforms, best-in-class multi-modal content, lectures by industry specialists, expert communities, preparatory analytics, and assessments. Students will have access to simulated environments, test kits and phygital labs to gain hands-on skills leveraging the cutting edge TCS iON edu-tech platform. On completion, students will receive globally verifiable certifications, and opportunities for internships and jobs in the industry.



Following a successful six-month pilot with students across regions, Amity Group, a leading education group in India, is one of the earliest to sign up for the program to equip its 175,000+ students with new-age skills.



“This is yet another innovation from TCS iON that reimagines the learning construct by seamlessly integrating energizing content, industry mentors, academic experts, and industry jobs within the phygital classroom, leveraging digital technologies to drive scale and outcome impact. Moreover, we will continually monitor emerging industry trends and keep launching new age industry courses to address those needs,” said Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON. “We are delighted to have Amity as our early partner in driving adoption of this program for their vast student base.”



About TCS iON

TCS iON is a strategic business unit of Tata Consultancy Services focused on enabling institutions, government departments and organizations from multiple industry sectors to be efficient in their recruitment/admissions process, learning and skilling and overall business operations with the use of ‘Phygital’ platforms. These are platforms that overlay digital technologies over physical assets. TCS iON delivers this with a unique IT-as-a-Service model that provides easy-to-use, secured, integrated, and hosted solutions in a build-as-you-grow and pay-as-you-use business model. Serving clients with the help of best practices gained through TCS’ global experience, deep domestic market exposure along with industry leading technology expertise.



About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.



A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 450,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.



To stay up-to-date on TCS global news, follow @TCS_News



TCS Media Contacts

India

Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com

Lakshmipriya Raut

91 22 6778 9960



https://www.tcs.com/



