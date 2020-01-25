Guide me UA Travel Agency Launches Tours in Lviv, Ukraine

Press Releases Guide me UA Press Release

One of the most popular agencies in Ukraine, which provides private city tours in Kyiv for foreign tourists, launches city tours in Lviv.

Also, according to the press service of the Lviv City Council with reference to the LCP “Tourism Development Center,” Lviv was the first Ukrainian city to enter the top 100 tourist cities in Europe. The city ranked 64th among 126 cities on the continent.



This is not surprising, because even the main square of Lviv is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The territory of the ensemble of the historical center consists of 120 hectares of the Old Russian and medieval parts of the city. Especially valuable are the architectural works of Rynok Square, Armenian and Russian Streets. The artistic value of European scale are the Armenian Cathedral, the Assumption Church, St. George's Cathedral and the Dominican Church.



Now, during the private tours with professional guides from Guide me UA, you can not only see but also learn about the history, culture of the Old City of Lviv, visit Lviv dungeons, take a coffee and chocolate tour and a tour to the Lychakiv cemetery.



