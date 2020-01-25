Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Vision-Box Press Release

Receive press releases from Vision-Box: By Email RSS Feeds: Rome, Italy: Vision-Box Seamless Flow OneID Trial at Fiumicino Aeroporti Di Roma, Italy

Vision-Box pioneering Seamless passenger experience in Italy.

Lisbon, Portugal, January 25, 2020 --(



“Special thanks to the Rome Airports’ Technology Team and Vision-Box for helping Rome Fiumicino Airport to set a major milestone of its digital transformation with full Seamless Flow experience. We are happy to be the first Airport in Italy and one of first in Europe facilitating fast and safe passenger experiences.” -Emiliano Sorrenti, CIO/CTO | Aeroporti di Roma



With the support of ENAC, the Italian Civil Aviation Authority, and the State Police, Fiumicino is the first airport in the country to launch a six-months trial of biometric-based security and self-boarding checks. Fiumicino is the largest airport in Italy with throughput of approximately 43 million passengers in 2018.



Vision-Box’s state-of-art Seamless Flow™ solution provides the enrolled travelers with an end-to-end self-service experience, from check-in, through security and boarding. The passengers who chose to opt-in identify themselves using their facial biometric characteristics against their official travel documents, to transact with the airport systems. The powerful Vision-Box Orchestra™ platform manages the passenger flow process while complying with EU Data Privacy regulations and operating under customer-centered business rules.



The system is fast, easy and secure. Initially, a smart IoT device captures the traveler’s face, measures the quality of facial biometric characteristics and electronically acquires the information contained in the passport and boarding-pass. This data set becomes associated with the face through appropriately specialised edge cameras, in full compliance with the privacy policy. With this system, it will no longer be necessary to show documents or boarding passes.



No photo will be saved. The system temporarily processes the biometric coordinates of the face which, similarly to what was already occurring with e-gates for automated border control, are used to identify passengers. This system allows the use of dedicated lanes, simplifying the whole airport departure process. The temporarily-used information is deleted once the passenger is boarded.



Jeff Lennon

+351 912 365 205



https://www.vision-box.com



