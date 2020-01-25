MyEdu Introducing SMS Configuration Update for Institute Management Software

MyEdu, one of the smart school management applications for parents, teachers, and students has announced an SMS configuration update for institute management software. This update seems to make the jobs of teachers, students, and parents easier. A text messaging for institute management system will work to keep all parties safe and up-to-date.

Ahmedabad, India, January 25, 2020 --(



There are several reasons to choose MyEdu such as it is easy to use, frictionless onboarding use, provides a foundation for 21st-century schools, enhanced branding, superior customer service, and support. The numerous features offered in stress-free efficient school automation system include - a) Day-wise Attendance (for efficient management of daily attendance with the school attendance software), b) Data Management (database managed, edited, and organized effectively just in a click), c) Transportation (tracking the transit data with real-time GPS data for security purposes), d) Holiday Updates (for keeping accurate updates on festivals, events, celebrations, and activities), e) To-do list (Planning the day and keeping it scheduled according to the list), (f) Homework (For keeping track records of homework and projects and maintain progress reports accurately).



When asked about the services of MyEdu, Maulik Shah CEO of MyEdu said, "Web and mobile app helps in communicating, collaborating, and educating better. The app provides an engaging communication platform for students, schools, and parents. At the same time, the team ensures it provide instant real-time information with a sense of responsibility and accountability. The team of MyEdu strives to provide all the possible facilities through this app to make the job of teachers, students, and parents easier. The SMS configuration update is one such facility that makes it easy to send text updates and alerts to thousands of students and parents as quickly and efficiently as possible.”



MyEdu believes in balancing the flow of knowledge and facilitate the quest for information while solving the communication gap with their convenient and user-friendly school management system software platform. It is perhaps the best and smart communication tool that most educational institutes require today to work smoothly and efficiently.



About MyEdu

MyEdu is a smart school management application for parents, teachers, and students. It mainly assists schools, colleges, and coaching classes. MyEdu’s easy to use web-based school management system software helps to manage the day to day activities effectively.



Contact MyEdu

Address:

A – 201, Sarthik ||,

Near Kiran Motors,

Opp Rajpath Club,

S.G. Highway, Bodakdev,

Ahmedabad – 380054,

Gujarat, India



Contact Details:

Phone: +91 909 993 7739 Ahmedabad, India, January 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MyEdu is one of the leading mobile apps for school management system software. It acts as a communication bridge between parents, teachers and school management. The best thing about this app is that it can be customized easily according to the school’s requirements.There are several reasons to choose MyEdu such as it is easy to use, frictionless onboarding use, provides a foundation for 21st-century schools, enhanced branding, superior customer service, and support. The numerous features offered in stress-free efficient school automation system include - a) Day-wise Attendance (for efficient management of daily attendance with the school attendance software), b) Data Management (database managed, edited, and organized effectively just in a click), c) Transportation (tracking the transit data with real-time GPS data for security purposes), d) Holiday Updates (for keeping accurate updates on festivals, events, celebrations, and activities), e) To-do list (Planning the day and keeping it scheduled according to the list), (f) Homework (For keeping track records of homework and projects and maintain progress reports accurately).When asked about the services of MyEdu, Maulik Shah CEO of MyEdu said, "Web and mobile app helps in communicating, collaborating, and educating better. The app provides an engaging communication platform for students, schools, and parents. At the same time, the team ensures it provide instant real-time information with a sense of responsibility and accountability. The team of MyEdu strives to provide all the possible facilities through this app to make the job of teachers, students, and parents easier. The SMS configuration update is one such facility that makes it easy to send text updates and alerts to thousands of students and parents as quickly and efficiently as possible.”MyEdu believes in balancing the flow of knowledge and facilitate the quest for information while solving the communication gap with their convenient and user-friendly school management system software platform. It is perhaps the best and smart communication tool that most educational institutes require today to work smoothly and efficiently.About MyEduMyEdu is a smart school management application for parents, teachers, and students. It mainly assists schools, colleges, and coaching classes. MyEdu’s easy to use web-based school management system software helps to manage the day to day activities effectively.Contact MyEduAddress:A – 201, Sarthik ||,Near Kiran Motors,Opp Rajpath Club,S.G. Highway, Bodakdev,Ahmedabad – 380054,Gujarat, IndiaContact Details:Phone: +91 909 993 7739