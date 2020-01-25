Press Releases VPMMA Press Release

Receive press releases from VPMMA: By Email RSS Feeds: Veteran Project Manager Mentor Alliance (VPMMA) Hosts Inaugural Golf Tournament in Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ based Military Veteran 501c3 Non-profit Organization Plans Tournament at The Legacy Golf Club

Phoenix, AZ, January 25, 2020 --(



The green fee of $95 includes cart, practice balls and lunch. The day will include fun challenges, and a celebration lunch at the course. There are also sponsorship and volunteer opportunities. Businesses and individuals interested in donating merchandise are also welcome.



“We are thrilled to launch this event to bring awareness about VPMMA to the community and to reach more veterans, service members and spouses who can benefit from our work,” said Dave Silberman, President and Chairman of VPMMA. “We have helped hundreds of participants to enrich their careers and make that transition from military to civilian life more meaningful.”



VPMMA is a 501c3 non-profit organization providing industry-based project management career mentorship and networking opportunities for Service Members, Veterans and Military Spouses. Phoenix, AZ, January 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- VPMMA is hosting their Inaugural Golf Tournament on April 19, 2020, at The Legacy Golf Club in Phoenix, starting at 7:30am.The green fee of $95 includes cart, practice balls and lunch. The day will include fun challenges, and a celebration lunch at the course. There are also sponsorship and volunteer opportunities. Businesses and individuals interested in donating merchandise are also welcome.“We are thrilled to launch this event to bring awareness about VPMMA to the community and to reach more veterans, service members and spouses who can benefit from our work,” said Dave Silberman, President and Chairman of VPMMA. “We have helped hundreds of participants to enrich their careers and make that transition from military to civilian life more meaningful.”VPMMA is a 501c3 non-profit organization providing industry-based project management career mentorship and networking opportunities for Service Members, Veterans and Military Spouses. Contact Information VPMMA

Debra Hildebrand

877-421-4099



https://www.thevpmma.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from VPMMA