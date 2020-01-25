BB King’s Grandson Fights Human Trafficking with January Gentlemen’s Ball

Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Clearwater, FL, January 25, 2020 --(



“I am not willing to let human trafficking, bullying or violence occur, not on my watch,” said Mr. King. “It’s time for us to fight our battles, it’s time for us to stand for what is right, it’s time for us to be a unit, a true community that seeks a change through not only peace but the proper perspective.”



Mr. Christopher King featured charities whom he partners with, such as the United for Human Rights program, one of the largest non-governmental human rights education initiatives, leading millions to discover their rights. Mr. King’s non-profit organization, the Gentlemen’s Course, uses the United for Human Rights program to educate the youth he delivers his course to.



The highlight of the event were the recipients of the Gentleman and Lady of the Year award. These two youth were acknowledged for showing great improvement in their lives and epitomizing the 30 rules for being a gentleman and the 12 rules for being a lady.



Clemence Chevrot, the Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization and the evening’s host, said, “Humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard said, "In a turbulent world, the job is not easy. But then, if it were, we wouldn’t have to be doing it.”



The Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization makes the Fort Harrison available for charity fundraisers and events. For more information on how to hold an event for your charitable organization, please call (727) 467-6860.



For more information about United for Human Rights, please call (727) 467-6960 or email cristian@humanrights.com.



The Fort Harrison Religious Retreat:



