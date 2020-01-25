Harford County Senior Softball Sign-Up

Press Releases Harford County Senior Softball Press Release

Seeking skilled ballplayers for the 2020 softball season in the Maryland area and surrounding states.

All senior players from surrounding areas are especially encouraged to join as well since there are no geographic limitations. The league is split into two skill levels; a master's type group for ages (45-50+) and a more traditional senior league of (50-70+) year old players.



Additional information about Harford County Senior Softball and the online registration process can be found on the league website. New and current senior ballplayers are encouraged to sign up early. The Online Registration Deadline is February 28, 2020.

Contact Information
Harford County Senior Softball

Frederick Bianco

410-935-1792



http://www.hcseniorsoftball.com/



