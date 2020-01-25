PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Harford County Senior Softball

Press Release

Harford County Senior Softball Sign-Up


Seeking skilled ballplayers for the 2020 softball season in the Maryland area and surrounding states.

Joppa, MD, January 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Harford County Senior Softball league is now welcoming players from ages (45-70+) for the upcoming 2020 season. Senior ballplayers are invited to participate in a competitive, slow-pitch softball league that runs from the spring through summer months.

All senior players from surrounding areas are especially encouraged to join as well since there are no geographic limitations. The league is split into two skill levels; a master's type group for ages (45-50+) and a more traditional senior league of (50-70+) year old players.

Additional information about Harford County Senior Softball and the online registration process can be found on the league website. New and current senior ballplayers are encouraged to sign up early. The Online Registration Deadline is February 28, 2020.
Contact Information
Harford County Senior Softball
Frederick Bianco
410-935-1792
Contact
http://www.hcseniorsoftball.com/

