CIS Announces Advisory Board, Appoints John H. Dalton

CIS Credit Solutions (CIS), a market leading services and solutions provider to the mortgage industry, is pleased to announce John H. Dalton as the first member of its newly formed Advisory Board.

“We are truly honored to have Secretary Dalton join our Advisory Board,” said Perry Steiner, Chairman of CIS Credit Solutions. “CIS is building a market leader in providing services to the mortgage originations industry, and I cannot imagine a more strategic addition than John for our company. John brings a wealth of private and public sector leadership experiences to our Board, and his knowledge in the mortgage industry will be a tremendous asset as we build CIS.”



“I look forward to working with CIS as we build a world class provider of services to the mortgage industry,” said John Dalton. “I have had the opportunity to evaluate numerous businesses in the financial sector. CIS is a very special company with a unique opportunity to capture market share broadly in the mortgage services industry, and I am excited to partner with the CIS team.”



“As we continue to build CIS through both organic growth and acquisitions, John’s strategic leadership will be invaluable to our company,” commented Mike Brown, CEO of CIS Credit Solutions.



About CIS Credit Solutions

CIS Credit Solutions has been a market leader in the mortgage services industry for over 30 years. CIS provides fully integrated solutions for mortgage lenders, including Tri-merge Credit Reports, Fraud Prevention, 4506T/Tax Return Verifications, Verifications of Employment, Income and Deposit/Asset, Undisclosed Debt Monitoring, Flood Certificates, and Tenant and Employment Screening. CIS prides itself on premier service for its clients and provides the highest level of customer service in the industry. CIS’s clients range from the largest mortgage lenders in the country to independent mortgage originators; providing the same level of care and attention to both.



Mike Brown

800.275.7722



ciscredit.com



