Boone Center, Inc. to Hold 13th Annual Behind the Mask Gala

Proceeds to benefit non-profits' employment facilities, programs for adults with disabilities.

Founded in 1959, Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) enriches the lives of adults with disabilities by providing a wide selection of employment opportunities. The nonprofit’s Employment Continuum Model focuses on full employment combined with ongoing support for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Headquartered at 200 Trade Center Dr. W in St. Peters, Mo., BCI currently employs more than 300 adults with disabilities at its production facilities and through its competitive employment programs. For more information, call (636) 978-4300. St. Charles, MO, January 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) will hold its 13th Annual Behind the Mask Gala on Thurs., April 16 at 6 p.m. The event will be held at Bogey Hills Country Club located at 1120 Country Club Rd. in St. Charles, Mo.The black tie optional evening includes a cocktail reception, silent auction, dinner, and live music by Vote for Pedro. Event co-chairs are Lisa and Greg Nichols. Proceeds will benefit the non-profits’ employment facilities and programs for adults with disabilities.The fundraiser will include a presentation of its Loving Hands Award, which recognizes individuals, businesses or organizations that have made a significant difference in the lives of BCI employees. This year’s two recipients are True Manufacturing in O’Fallon, MO for its partnership with BCI’s Community Employment and Skills Center programs, as well as Citi in O’Fallon, MO for its corporate support and partnership on mission-spreading initiatives.Tickets are $150 per person and $1,400 for a table of 10.Founded in 1959, Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) enriches the lives of adults with disabilities by providing a wide selection of employment opportunities. The nonprofit’s Employment Continuum Model focuses on full employment combined with ongoing support for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Headquartered at 200 Trade Center Dr. W in St. Peters, Mo., BCI currently employs more than 300 adults with disabilities at its production facilities and through its competitive employment programs. For more information, call (636) 978-4300. Contact Information Boone Center, Inc.

