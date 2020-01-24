The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Cybersecurity Threats with “Zero Trust”

New York City, NY, January 24, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- This one our event is scheduled on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM (ET)
Event Synopsis:
Today’s leaders in cybersecurity continue to look for ways to protect organizations from the increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity attacks. From the antiquated belief of "trust, but verify," the security world seems to be warming up to the new principle of zero trust IT. Under the latter approach, nothing inside or outside of an organization is being trusted. The zero-trust model cuts the time spent in tracking false positives, thus, enabling organizations to increase their productivity.
To ensure that benefits are maximized, it is essential for organizations to have a keen understanding of how the zero trust approach works. Businesses must also be crucial in selecting a technology partner that could help them in implementing the zero trust model effectively.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will delve into a comprehensive discussion of the zero trust approach. Speakers, among other things, will present the best strategies in leveraging the most current technologies to detect and prevent cybersecurity attacks.
This LIVE Webcast will discuss the following key provisions:
The Zero Trust Approach: An Overview
Top Cybersecurity Issues
Maximizing the Benefits of the Zero Trust Approach
Selecting an Effective Technology Partner/Solution
Best Strategies
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Ed Higgins
Spyglass Solution Sales Director
Catapult Systems
Joe Kuster
Security and Compliance Solution Director
Catapult Systems
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/battling-sophisticated-cybersecurity-threats/
