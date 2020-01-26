Press Releases Altius Technologies Press Release

Receive press releases from Altius Technologies: By Email RSS Feeds: Watch Out for Altius Technologies at the Power & Electricity World Africa 2020

The Power & Electricity World Africa 2020 is entering its 24th year with a newer aspiration to synergize energy generation & efficient consumption in Africa. The show will be hosted at Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg on 31 March - 1 April 2020.

Farmington Hills, MI, January 26, 2020 --(



Altius Technologies will attend the Power & Electricity World Africa 2020. The company specializes in digitally integrating businesses with tools like Product Information Management, Software services, Product Content Management & relevant eCommerce Consultancy services.



Marketing Head Arun Venkataraman of Altius Technologies exclaims, “Annual expos of such magnitude are once-a-year opportunity to synergize with new and existing customers.”



2020 edition is powered up with 8,000 attendees, 650 delegates, 350 speakers, 300 exhibitors & covering over 40+ African countries. Year on year, the event provides our partners with access to over 500 African energy utility and Independent Power Producers which otherwise is difficult. The show allows them to meet their actual real buyers.



"The businesses can make use of our e-commerce consultancy services for better results. We are a one-stop-shop for all your e-commerce needs,” regards Business Head Ishwarya Sevugan of Altius Technologies.



Other shows that are co-located with the Power & Electricity World Africa 2020 include The Solar Show Africa 2020, The Smart Electricity Show Africa 2020, The Energy Storage Show Africa 2020, The Clean Technology Show Africa 2020, The Electric Vehicles Show Africa 2020 for better outreach.



The focus of this forum is to develop sustainable, clean and bankable world-class energy projects for the growth of the African continent. Tens of thousands of executives and business leaders from across Africa have attended the show over the last 23 years.



Join us too and generate new ideas and contacts to drive your industry forward.



Show details:

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

Event date: 31 March - 1 April 2020

Admission through Entry Pass.



Visit the official website for details. Farmington Hills, MI, January 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Africa’s largest and longest-running Power and Electricity conference and exhibition brings businesses worth billions of dollars together. It has helped shape the regional energy market through sharing knowledge, educating the market and facilitating influential meetings over the two decades of its operation.Altius Technologies will attend the Power & Electricity World Africa 2020. The company specializes in digitally integrating businesses with tools like Product Information Management, Software services, Product Content Management & relevant eCommerce Consultancy services.Marketing Head Arun Venkataraman of Altius Technologies exclaims, “Annual expos of such magnitude are once-a-year opportunity to synergize with new and existing customers.”2020 edition is powered up with 8,000 attendees, 650 delegates, 350 speakers, 300 exhibitors & covering over 40+ African countries. Year on year, the event provides our partners with access to over 500 African energy utility and Independent Power Producers which otherwise is difficult. The show allows them to meet their actual real buyers."The businesses can make use of our e-commerce consultancy services for better results. We are a one-stop-shop for all your e-commerce needs,” regards Business Head Ishwarya Sevugan of Altius Technologies.Other shows that are co-located with the Power & Electricity World Africa 2020 include The Solar Show Africa 2020, The Smart Electricity Show Africa 2020, The Energy Storage Show Africa 2020, The Clean Technology Show Africa 2020, The Electric Vehicles Show Africa 2020 for better outreach.The focus of this forum is to develop sustainable, clean and bankable world-class energy projects for the growth of the African continent. Tens of thousands of executives and business leaders from across Africa have attended the show over the last 23 years.Join us too and generate new ideas and contacts to drive your industry forward.Show details:Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, JohannesburgEvent date: 31 March - 1 April 2020Admission through Entry Pass.Visit the official website for details. Contact Information Altius Technologies

Arun Venkatraman

+1 947-800-8844



https://www.altiussolution.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Altius Technologies