SocksLane Hits 1500 Reviews in Amazon UK in the Last Year

This 5 star rating from a verified customer states: “I am on my feet all day and found these socks very comfortable to wear. Not only did they stop my legs from aching so much they look good too. Really good quality worth paying the extra money for. Finally compression socks that are comfortable! These are the first cotton blend socks I’ve worn and I will never go back to anything else. These don’t rub my toes to the point of hurting like the other kind does. The compression is perfect. I walk my entire shift at work and my legs felt great at the end of the day!”



Portland, OR, January 26, 2020 -- SocksLane Amazon UK gets rated by customers with a 4.8 Star Rating average for the entirety of 2019. Compression socks have been in the UK market since 2017 and has made a name for themselves in Europe after the have ranked in the US Market. Although sales are not as good as in the US market, their socks are one of the most trending products of 2019 in their niche according to Dave Dixon, CEO and co-founder of the company.

This 5 star rating from a verified customer states: "I am on my feet all day and found these socks very comfortable to wear. Not only did they stop my legs from aching so much they look good too. Really good quality worth paying the extra money for. Finally compression socks that are comfortable! These are the first cotton blend socks I've worn and I will never go back to anything else. These don't rub my toes to the point of hurting like the other kind does. The compression is perfect. I walk my entire shift at work and my legs felt great at the end of the day!"

The company's second best market is the UK and is hoping to make an iimpact in the UK Market as it retains its 4.8 stars rating. The compression sleeves and socks are available on Amazon at Amazon.com/dp/B01MRKD0PQ or through the company website, www.sockslane.com.

