Weichert Empowers Agents with New All-in-One Mobile Technology Platform

Weichert, one of the largest real estate companies in the country, has deployed a single-solution technology platform for its thousands of associates and affiliated agents across the country. myWeichert, powered by kvCORE, is an enterprise-level customization of Inside Real Estate's premier kvCORE software. Weichert is currently rolling out the suite of technologies to its company-owned and franchise offices.

Morris Plains, NJ, January 26, 2020 --



Weichert has partnered with Inside Real Estate to bring the myWeichert, powered by kvCORE, platform to its more than 13,000 sales associates and affiliated agents across the country. This customized technology solution will enable agents to conduct every part of their business leveraging the most robust lead generation tools on the market, coupled with AI-driven, behavioral nurturing to maximize engagement with both new business and sphere of influence contacts.



Weichert’s latest technology investment is in line with the company’s "best of both worlds" approach of providing the perfect combination of innovative tools and high-touch coaching based on real-world experience in order to support its sales associates.



“Weichert has always focused on how to give our associates the best tools, so they can deliver legendary customer service. That’s the Weichert advantage,” said Jim Weichert. "Technologies like myWeichert will help improve the productivity of our associates by letting them run and automate their entire businesses. It also helps our office managers better support associates with training and guidance.”



“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Weichert. Their commitment to providing best-in-class technology for their entire organization re-affirms their leadership position in the industry and we’re proud to have been chosen as the long-term technology partner supporting their future innovation and growth,” said Joe Skousen, president of Inside Real Estate.



Franchise Advantage

Weichert’s franchise business, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., is one of the fastest-growing in the Weichert Family of Companies. For potential franchisees, technology is a key selling point; and being able to add myWeichert to the long list of tools and resources that the company already provides to franchisees is a huge advantage.



“Tech is a ‘must-have’ for firms when looking at franchise opportunities. Weichert invested resources in developing a comprehensive technology platform and included that in the affiliation, which saves our franchisees time and money,” said Bill Scavone, president, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “myWeichert joins the other tools and resources Weichert has invested in to give our franchisees a competitive selling edge. This new platform will help them elevate their effectiveness and improve their efficiency by solving some of the biggest sales challenges.”



Consistent follow up, superior contact management and effective lead generation are all traits shared by successful real estate agents. myWeichert, powered by kvCORE, empowers all Weichert associates with a suite of mobile apps and tools that facilitate their day-to-day lead generation, marketing and CRM activities. The platform is highly flexible and adaptable, allowing Weichert associates and affiliated agents the ability to create highly tailored social and email campaigns.



“In terms of automated follow-up, social media engagement and lead generation, myWeichert is a game-changer for the real estate industry,” explained Scavone. “The largest segments of homebuyers are Millennials and Gen X, both of whom spend most of their time on social media and the Internet. myWeichert enables our affiliated agents to reach these customers easier with add-on modules for social like CORE PropertyBoost for Facebook and CORE ListingMachine for social media syndication.”



Best-in-Class Made Better

Weichert needed a proven technology that was agile enough to integrate existing proprietary technologies and support a large enterprise deployment. In order to meet Weichert’s unique requirements, Inside Real Estate worked closely with the Weichert Tech team to customize an enterprise implementation of their highly sought-after technology platform, kvCORE.



“Weichert considered numerous offerings and even looked at developing an in-house solution, but kvCORE’s features and capabilities proved to be unmatched. Working with their professionals to adapt the platform was the most efficient and cost-effective answer for our Sales Associates and our Company,” said Carlo Siracusa, president, Weichert, Realtors, who leads Weichert’s company-owned offices across six states from New York to Virginia.



Weichert’s customization needs presented Inside Real Estate with the opportunity to expand the scale and scope of kvCORE, providing deep integrations into Weichert’s infrastructure. In addition, kvCORE was adapted to support Weichert’s unique brand offerings, including a seamless integration with the Weichert Way selling system and Weichert Tools. For Weichert associates and affiliated agents, it is a single-stop, Weichert-only Marketplace where they can access all the systems needed to manage their business.



