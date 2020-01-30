Press Releases The Club Price Press Release

Receive press releases from The Club Price: By Email RSS Feeds: The Club Price Introduces Special Savings for Food Orders of Any Size

Houston, TX, January 30, 2020 --(



This new online company offers a wide range of popular treats, more than 2,500 items that include everything from chocolates and other candies, to chips, crackers, nuts, gum, energy drinks and more. Their very first order automatically makes purchasers members of The Club Price, with special prices kicking in from the outset.



To become a member, one merely selects his or her first order and completes the purchase. It's that simple. There are no annual fees, renewals or minimum purchase requirements. You can order as often as you like, customizing your product selection and quantity, and receive the special club price every time.



A Win for Planet Earth - Snack lovers are not the only ones who benefit from this innovative ordering concept. By customizing their orders to their exact needs, consumers reduce the waste from excess packaging and spoiled product that is so common with bulk ordering businesses. This eliminates tons of trash normally headed for the landfill and reduces the carbon footprint...a big step in helping to save the environment.



The Club Price, a Texas-based merchant that ships throughout the United States, also delivers specialty snack boxes, surprise packs and seasonal items to give consumers even more attractive choices. Items are delivered within 5 to 7 days of ordering, to maintain freshness, an important focus of the company.



For more information about eliminating wasteful bulk purchases and instead ordering candies and snacks of any quantity for huge savings, visit www.theclubprice.com. Houston, TX, January 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Say Goodbye to the Incredible Bulk - The Club Price, a family-owned company offering dramatic savings on candies and snack items, is working to change the face of online ordering. Unlike other grocery and snack vendor, where consumer consumer must overbuy in bulk to secure volume prices, customers of The Club Price can order as little as one item at a time - or as many as they like - and save money every time.This new online company offers a wide range of popular treats, more than 2,500 items that include everything from chocolates and other candies, to chips, crackers, nuts, gum, energy drinks and more. Their very first order automatically makes purchasers members of The Club Price, with special prices kicking in from the outset.To become a member, one merely selects his or her first order and completes the purchase. It's that simple. There are no annual fees, renewals or minimum purchase requirements. You can order as often as you like, customizing your product selection and quantity, and receive the special club price every time.A Win for Planet Earth - Snack lovers are not the only ones who benefit from this innovative ordering concept. By customizing their orders to their exact needs, consumers reduce the waste from excess packaging and spoiled product that is so common with bulk ordering businesses. This eliminates tons of trash normally headed for the landfill and reduces the carbon footprint...a big step in helping to save the environment.The Club Price, a Texas-based merchant that ships throughout the United States, also delivers specialty snack boxes, surprise packs and seasonal items to give consumers even more attractive choices. Items are delivered within 5 to 7 days of ordering, to maintain freshness, an important focus of the company.For more information about eliminating wasteful bulk purchases and instead ordering candies and snacks of any quantity for huge savings, visit www.theclubprice.com. Contact Information The Club Price

Jose Prasla

404-490-2495



https://theclubprice.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Club Price