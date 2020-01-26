Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction of Osborn Equipment Sales, Inc. to Still Holding Company

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Osborn Equipment Sales, Inc. is a manufacturer’s representative for equipment related to the powder and bulk solid material handling market. The business entails re-selling products and servicing products in a region comprised of Oklahoma, the Texas panhandle and western Arkansas.

Still Holding Company is owned by Roy Still, an individual with an M&A advisory background, who currently owns a diverse portfolio of businesses in the Tulsa, Oklahoma region, including funeral homes in the area.



Vice President, Keith Garoutte of Osborn Equipment Sales, Inc. commented, “We are a 60 year-old company located in Oklahoma. After 40 plus years of owning the company, my business partner and l were thinking about retirement. We were contacted by Benchmark International wanting to know if we were in the market to sell our company. It was perfect timing for both of us. Benchmark International sent a gentleman to meet with us and after several phone calls we had reached an agreement to have Benchmark International solicit our company for sale in March 2019. We supplied Benchmark International with all the information they had requested, and they proceeded to market our company. Benchmark International found several companies interested in purchasing our company and after only a few months we were in negotiations. We were finally able to close and collect our money on January 6, 2020. Benchmark International did an outstanding job in marketing our company. We were very impressed with their sales team and their sales and negotiation knowledge. Their sales experience made selling our company very easy and without headaches. I would definitely recommend Benchmark International if you want a professional and aggressive sales team to sell your business.”



J.P. Santos, Associate at Benchmark International added, “Randy and Keith were a pleasure to work with and the Benchmark International team is excited that we were able to play a role in the successful sale of their business. From the beginning of the sales process, Randy and Keith were looking for a buyer who could continue their legacy of decades of high quality service, as well as, meet their goals from the sale as they look towards their future endeavors. Roy Still was able to accomplish both of those objectives and the company looks to continue its success under his stewardship.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898-2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International:

Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

Brittney Zoeller

813-898-2350



www.benchmarkintl.com



