Henderson Franklin Ranks as a 2020 "Best Law Firm" in Fort Myers


Fort Myers, FL, January 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers in America® have issued its 2020 “Best Law Firms” ranking and they are pleased to announce that Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. has been selected again in multiple categories.

The annual rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer submissions, peer reviews from leading attorneys, and analysis of additional information provided by law firm candidates. Clients were asked to provide feedback on the firm’s practice groups, addressing proficiency, responsiveness, understanding of a business and its needs, cost- effectiveness, and whether they would refer another client to the firm.

Henderson Franklin received Tier 1 rankings – the highest designation in Fort Myers, Florida – in the following practice areas:

Commercial Litigation
Corporate Law
Family Law
Land Use & Zoning Law
Real Estate Litigation
Tax Law
Trusts & Estates Law

Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients build their homes, businesses and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax law, business and civil litigation, employment law, estate, trusts and probate litigation, divorce, marital and family law, eminent domain, health care law, intellectual property, land use and environmental law, mergers and acquisitions, real estate law, wills, trust and estate planning and administration and workers' compensation.

Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on the firm, please visit our website, www.henlaw.com, or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.
Contact Information
Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
Contact
www.henlaw.com

