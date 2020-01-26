Henderson Franklin Ranks as a 2020 "Best Law Firm" in Fort Myers





The annual rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer submissions, peer reviews from leading attorneys, and analysis of additional information provided by law firm candidates. Clients were asked to provide feedback on the firm’s practice groups, addressing proficiency, responsiveness, understanding of a business and its needs, cost- effectiveness, and whether they would refer another client to the firm.



Henderson Franklin received Tier 1 rankings – the highest designation in Fort Myers, Florida – in the following practice areas:



Commercial Litigation

Corporate Law

Family Law

Land Use & Zoning Law

Real Estate Litigation

Tax Law

Trusts & Estates Law



Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients build their homes, businesses and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax law, business and civil litigation, employment law, estate, trusts and probate litigation, divorce, marital and family law, eminent domain, health care law, intellectual property, land use and environmental law, mergers and acquisitions, real estate law, wills, trust and estate planning and administration and workers' compensation.



