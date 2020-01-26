Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

Receive press releases from Operation Food Search: By Email RSS Feeds: Operation Food Search Launches New Cooking Program

Operation CHEF six-week course introduced in 30 schools.

St. Louis, MO, January 26, 2020 --(



The afterschool program covers topics such as eating a rainbow of fruits and vegetables, increasing whole grain intake, and understanding MyPlate. Through the use of hands-on and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) focused educational activities, the students have fun while learning about cooking and nutrition. Current program partners include Boys and Girls Clubs, Jennings School District, St. Louis Public Schools, and many more.



Operation CHEF consists of 12 participants at each six-week course and is currently open to those ages eight through 12 who are encouraged to share what they learn with their entire family.



In addition to the new course, OFS offers nutrition education programs to low-income kids, teens, families, parents and adults which focus on how to plan, shop and prepare healthy meals that are affordable and delicious.



“Operation CHEF is designed to best meet the nutritional needs of children through hands-on learning,” said OFS’s Executive Director Kristen Wild. “We added flexibility to the program and activities that are very interactive. We look forward to teaching kids how to get—and stay—healthier by building better food skills.”



Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. St. Louis, MO, January 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, recently launched Operation CHEF: Building Culinary Habits to Empower Families. This six-week nutrition-focused cooking course teaches fundamental culinary skills through hands-on lessons. Nutrition education is incorporated into every recipe, discussion, and cooking lesson.The afterschool program covers topics such as eating a rainbow of fruits and vegetables, increasing whole grain intake, and understanding MyPlate. Through the use of hands-on and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) focused educational activities, the students have fun while learning about cooking and nutrition. Current program partners include Boys and Girls Clubs, Jennings School District, St. Louis Public Schools, and many more.Operation CHEF consists of 12 participants at each six-week course and is currently open to those ages eight through 12 who are encouraged to share what they learn with their entire family.In addition to the new course, OFS offers nutrition education programs to low-income kids, teens, families, parents and adults which focus on how to plan, shop and prepare healthy meals that are affordable and delicious.“Operation CHEF is designed to best meet the nutritional needs of children through hands-on learning,” said OFS’s Executive Director Kristen Wild. “We added flexibility to the program and activities that are very interactive. We look forward to teaching kids how to get—and stay—healthier by building better food skills.”Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. Contact Information Operation Food Search

Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Operation Food Search