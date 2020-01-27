Altius Technologies Invites You for the Electrician’s Exhibition – Elex Show

Experts from Altius Technologies will be part of the Electricians’ Exhibition – The Elex Show. This is an event especially for electrical contractors, distributors, and industry experts. Meet them at the show to connect, engage, and learn the intricacies of the electricals and electronics industry.

Farmington Hills, MI, January 27, 2020 --(



Altius Technologies is all set to be a part of the Elex Show London, 2020. The company offers innovative technology services in diverse categories like Product Content Management, Product Implementation Management (PIM), Digital Marketing Services, Software Services, and more.



“Attending such annual expos keeps us updated with the latest trends within the industry and gives us newer ideas for innovation. The best way to grow is to learn,” says Marketing Head Arun Venkatraman of Altius Technologies.



Elex Show 2020 is going to showcase popular brands from the field of electrical and electronics; like Alpha Electronics, AT&T (GB) Ltd, Atlantic Heat, CK Tools, and many more. Participants will be able to interact with the experts of Altius Technologies, create valuable contacts, and meet the real buyers. In addition, visitors can enjoy great deals on the latest power tools.



Elex Show will be held across various locations across the UK starting from Alexandra Palace on 29th and 30th 2020, then later at Event city, Westpoint Arena, YEC Harrogate, Ricoh Arena, and Sandown Park.



Entry is free; however, you will need to visit the official site to complete your registration. Representatives from Altius Technologies are eager to meet the existing customers and connect with new ones. Our motto is to discuss interesting business ideas. “We will be glad to offer our eCommerce consultancy services to help our customers get better results,” says Business Head Ishwarya Sevugan of Altius Technologies.



Join them at the Elex Show 2020 to drive connections and generate better business opportunities.



Show Details:

1. Elex Show Alexandra Palace

Date: 29th & 30th January 2020, 10am to 4pm

Venue: Alexandra Palace Way, London

Official Website: www.alexandrapalace.com

2. Event City

Date: 12th & 13th March 2020, 10am – 4pm

Venue: Phoenix Way, Off Barton Dock Road, Urmston, Manchester

Official website: www.eventcity.co.uk

3. Westpoint Arena

Date: 23rd & 24th April 2020, 10am – 4pm

Venue: Clyst St Mary, Exeter

Official Website: www.westpointexeter.co.uk

4. Elex Harrogate 2020

Date: 14th & 15th May 2020, 10am – 4pm

Venue: Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Official Website: www.eventcentre.co.uk

5. Ricoh Arena Coventry

Date: 17th & 18th September 2020, 10am-4pm

Venue: Phoenix Way, Foleshill, Coventry

Official Website: www.ricoharena.com

6. Sandown Park

Date: 5th & 6th November 2020, 10am – 4pm

Venue: Portsmouth Road, Esher, Surrey

Official Website: www.sandown.co.uk



