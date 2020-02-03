Sixth Year of Scottsdale Festival by U.S. Veg Corp Sees New Name

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases U.S. Veg Corp. Press Release

For the first time in six years, a popular vegan food festival has modified its name to signal that there will be a lot more than plants on tap.

Scottsdale, AZ, February 03, 2020



Now known as the AZ Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium, the outdoor fair will put the spotlight on keynote speakers ranging from ultra runner Sid Garza-Hillman to award-winning Phoenix chef Melanie Albert.



Presented by U.S. Veg Corp, the event will be held at the Scottsdale Civic Center Amphitheater on February 15-16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. This unique event features the best and most varied schedule on plant-based living for the entire family. With specially curated vegan vendors, non-profit organizations and plant--based lifestyle vendor plus live entertainment, kids activities, cooking demos, yoga and fitness classes, featured artists, world-class speakers, and screenings of award winning films from the International Vegan Film Festival make up this amazing weekend.



Will Tucker will serve as the Apple Symposium Stage emcee. Tucker is a four-time Natural Bodybuilding Champion, and the owner of WTF (Will Tucker Fitness).



Vegan Athlete Panelist, Sid Garza-Hillman will reinforce that message from his perspective as a vegan ultra-marathoner. The author of Approaching the Natural: A Health Manifesto, he is also the Wellness Programs Director at the Stanford Inn Eco-Resort and the Race Director of the Mendocino Coast 50K trail run.



Several vegan physicians will speak about the health benefits that accrue when moving to a plant-based diet including Dr. Siri Chand Khalsa and Dr. Arpita Surkunte who will speak on “How to Incorporate a Vegan Diet into Daily Life.”



Founder and CEO of Experience Nutrition Group, Chef Melanie Albert will speak on “Plant-Based Farm to Table.”



Chef Haritha Mogilisetti from Goshala demonstrate how to make a lemon rice and coconut milk curry dish and discuss her experiences opening a cow shelter in San Tan Valley.



Chef Noemi Garcia “an AfroLatina queer vegan.” will cover a variety of her experiences as a vegan lifestyle coach, an animal rights advocate, a yogi, a salsa dancer, the co-owner of Wild Clover Botanicals, a co-organizer of AZ Vegan Nation, and the founder of the PHX Vegan Cook-Off.



Other presenters at the festival include Tom and Lindsay Robeson on “Vegan Parenting,” on a panel moderated by former Flagstaff mayor, Sara Presler; Kenyatta Banks as part of a “Vegan Athletes” panel; dietitian Rhyan Geiger on “A Plethora of Plant-Based Milks;” Elizabeth Joseph of “Be More Raw” fame; Chef Jason Wyrick who co-authored the best-seller 21-Day Weight Loss Kickstart; Chef Ramses Bravo of True North Health Center, and more.



