TRECIG CIO to Speak at Texas Technology Summit 2020

TRECIG provides a wide range of IT specialization, to include business development, human resource, program and project management, systems and software integration, enterprise-wide and cloud security, network engineering, penetration testing and product procurement, and more. Houston, TX, January 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TRECIG LLC is proud to announce their Chief Information Officer and Cybersecurity Expert, Jim West, will be presenting on the main stage at the Texas Technology Summit in Houston, TX. The event is the 11th annual show and has been the top leading IT & Security conference in Houston. With over a thousand registrants, VIPs, and renowned speakers come together to network, advocate, and create opportunities for the IT & Security industry. This year's focus on "2020: The Age of SkyNet." 2020 is going to be a game changer according to event organizers.Mr. West’s topic, “The Real Threat of Quantum Computing,” presents a threat that both commercial and government face in our near future. The presentation will describe the threat, impacts on both sectors, and the current solutions that exist today to counter this threat. Jim West possesses over 25 years’ experience in the Information Technology field with over 15 years focused within Cyber Security. He has worked in the IT and Security industry across many sectors of commercial, space, federal, and defense with expertise in Biometrics, Risk Management, Security Analysis, and Network and Systems Auditing. Jim holds multiple certifications which include; CISSP-ISSEP, ISSMP, CAP, GSLC, GCIH, GSNA, GCWN, G2700, PMP, CIPP, C-CISO, CEH, and many others.Jim has been invited to speak at Cyber Security conferences and events worldwide to include the NSA IA Symposium, CSfC Tech Day, TechNet Korea, TechNet Pacific, Cyber Bowl, Best Cyber Ranger, and many others. He was shortlisted as a finalist for Personality of the Year for the 2018 & 2019 Cyber Security Awards. Jim is also an Award Winning author and writer. Recently, Jim’s “Cyber Security and Test Tips” ebook placed 17th on the 100 Best Cyber Security Books of All Time list by Bookauthority.org.Roy L. Rucker Sr., Chief Executive Officer of TRECIG commented: “TRECIG understands the complexity of problems that face both commercial and government industries. With the ever-evolving threats businesses and organizations face daily, it is experts like Mr. West leading the forefront of integration and application of emerging technologies that counter these threats and solve many complex problems efficiently, effectively, and with proven ROI.”TRECIG provides a wide range of IT specialization, to include business development, human resource, program and project management, systems and software integration, enterprise-wide and cloud security, network engineering, penetration testing and product procurement, and more. Contact Information TRECIG

