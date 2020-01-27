Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

Scientology Info Center Tea Party Helps the Community Make a Bright Start for the New Year

On Saturday, January 18th the Scientology Information Center hosted a complimentary tea party to start off the New Year. Entitled, “New Hue for a New You,” the tea party featured a talk from Ms. Jill Kirsh, L.A.’s “Color Guru,” who shared her dress-for-success tips.

Clearwater, FL, January 27, 2020 --(



Attendees tried on multi-hued colored swatches and learned that their current hair color, rather than eye color or complexion determined what colors “made them look more alive” or which made them look “washed out or slightly 'off.'” Many were pleasantly surprised that some of colors that they had been wary of wearing looked great on them and found new confidence in choosing the right shades to look their best or make a good impression with the tips.



One woman said, “That’s amazing! I never wear green, but this emerald green actually does look great with my dark hair! I’m a fashionista – so learning something like this is actually very intriguing.”



“Whether it’s what color tie, or blouse you wear to a job interview, or what color red you wear for Valentine’s Day – knowing how to choose the right color for you can be very important,” said Ms. Kirsh.



Ms. Kirsh has been named Best Color Consultant in the “Best of LA” issue of Los Angeles magazine. Jill is frequently called upon by Red Carpet celebs, Grammy-winning musicians and titans of business for color coaching. In addition, Jill can be seen in the award-winning documentary “Gray Is the New Blonde.”



“As most people want to look their best, and to start the new year with a positive start, we wanted to share some information that may come in handy,” said Ms. Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “Events like this support what Humanitarian and Scientology Founder once said in The Way to Happiness, a common sense guide to better living, in the precept, Be of good appearance, ‘...some do not realize that they are judged by others on the basis of their appearance... Encourage people around you to look good by complimenting them when they do or even gently helping them with their problems when they don’t. It could improve their self-regard and their morale as well.’”



The Scientology Information Center is open daily. Hours of operation are 10am-10pm, Sun-Wed and Friday, 10am-8pm on Thurs, and 1pm-10pm on Saturday. No appointment is necessary. All are welcome.



For more information about the Center or its calendar of events, please contact Amber Skjelset at 727-467-6866 or amber@cos.flag.org.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.



The Scientology Information Center:

Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



