After a Recent School Shooting, Community Brought Together for a Life-Saving Discussion on "Active Shooter Awareness and Preparedness"

iDare nonprofit brings community together for a life-saving discussion on "Active Shooter Awareness and Preparedness.”

Santa Clarita, CA, January 28, 2020



Their speaker panelists include respected community leaders, with featured speaker Ms. Nicky Dare, the founder of iDARE, advocate to Safety and Survival, CERT Community Emergency Response Team, Mr. David Stradling, Teacher of Saugus High School, Hart District, and Youth Director of United Methodist Valencia, and Mr. Matthew Cubeiro, Michel & Associates P.C., Attorneys at Law, and other community leaders and law enforcement personnel.



“Our goal is to save lives. Our passionate team members are all regular people like you and I, who are selflessly dedicated to enhance the quality of life by promoting a sustainable world to individuals, families, and communities through education. This can be only be done through on-going coordinated effort by all.” -Ms. Nicky Dare, founder of iDARE.



“I personally believe that Disaster Preparedness, in both natural and man-made disasters, should be fully integrated into our current outdated education system.” -Ms. Nicky Dare, founder of iDARE.



This community event “Active Shooter Awareness and Preparedness,” will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Barnes and Noble Valencia.



This is a RSVP-required event. First come, first serve.



For more information and to register for “Active Shooter Awareness and Preparedness,” visit here:

eventbrite.com/e/85683231853



They appreciate your generosity and any donation which will help to support their ongoing grassroots community work and events. All 100% proceeds will go toward the grassroots work.



For more information on iDARE’s “Active Shooter Awareness and Preparedness” FAQs, registration, or donation—email us at: info@idareworld.org – or simply go to our website iDAREworld.org.



About iDARE® Inc.

iDARE®, Inc., a registered non-profit 501(c)(3), is organized and operated exclusively for charitable and education purposes. It is funded completely by public and private grants and donations. Our team is comprised of results-oriented philanthropists, community leaders, and passionate social entrepreneurs

seeking scalable solutions to major social challenges.



www.iDAREworld.org

Susan Barnes

888-879-6718



https://idareworld.org



