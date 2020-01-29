Press Releases Giftease Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Giftease Technologies Pvt. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Gratifi Secures the Platinum Award in the "Best Engagement Product" Category at the HR Distinction Awards 2020

Gratifi, an innovative employee engagement platform, has bagged the platinum award in the ‘Best Engagement Product’ category at the HR Distinction Awards held at the Le Meridian Hotel in New Delhi on 23rd January 2020.

New Delhi, India, January 29, 2020 --(



Tapas had this to say about the win- “Gratifi is a superior digital platform for organizations to create a culture of employee recognition and appreciation. The platform’s biggest advantage is its’ flexibility- our team delivers customized solutions for our enterprise clients that best define their culture and value system. We continuously strive for a high level of customer satisfaction.”



With this victory, Gratifi has established its name as a trusted SaaS partner for organizations looking to initiate or enhance their digital employee engagement program. With its warehouse and own logistics network, Gratifi also offers a robust rewards redemption system, making it a one-stop solution for workforce rewards and recognitions.



About the Company



Gratifi is an R&R platform which helps HR leaders systematize, enhance and amplify their employee engagement program. Launched by Giftease in February 2017, it has helped top organizations in India elevate their employee engagement and augment business growth in a measurable way. To know more about Gratifi, visit gratifi.com and follow Gratifi on LinkedIn. New Delhi, India, January 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Gratifi, an innovative employee engagement platform, has bagged the platinum award in the ‘Best Engagement Product’ category at the HR Distinction Awards held at the Le Meridian Hotel in New Delhi on 23rd January 2020. The event was organized by The Human Resource Association of India (HRAI), which has 22,000 members in and outside India. The HR Distinction Awards is one of their key events, and has had speakers like the Prime Minister of Mauritius in the 2019 event. Tapas Lenka, CEO and Misha Nathani, CMO received the award at the event.Tapas had this to say about the win- “Gratifi is a superior digital platform for organizations to create a culture of employee recognition and appreciation. The platform’s biggest advantage is its’ flexibility- our team delivers customized solutions for our enterprise clients that best define their culture and value system. We continuously strive for a high level of customer satisfaction.”With this victory, Gratifi has established its name as a trusted SaaS partner for organizations looking to initiate or enhance their digital employee engagement program. With its warehouse and own logistics network, Gratifi also offers a robust rewards redemption system, making it a one-stop solution for workforce rewards and recognitions.About the CompanyGratifi is an R&R platform which helps HR leaders systematize, enhance and amplify their employee engagement program. Launched by Giftease in February 2017, it has helped top organizations in India elevate their employee engagement and augment business growth in a measurable way. To know more about Gratifi, visit gratifi.com and follow Gratifi on LinkedIn. Contact Information Giftease Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Tannya Shukla

+91 (020) 67622000



www.gratifi.com

Giftease Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



25, Lane No. 1A



Koregaon Park



Pune-411001.



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Giftease Technologies Pvt. Ltd.