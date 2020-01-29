DetailXPerts: Leading the Way in Vehicle Detailing and Its Marketing

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases DetailXPerts Press Release

The World’s First Eco-Friendly Steam Detailing Franchise to Further Sophisticate Its Marketing Approach and Reach

Chattanooga, TN, January 29, 2020 --



Beyond Brand Recognition

DetailXPerts has been the market leader in offering superior detailing services for years now. People in the geographical areas they serve recognize the brand. Most have either seen some of the branded mobile detailing vans or come across their social media posts. Yelp reviews and referrals are two other popular channels of fame for the company. “The feeling you get when a complete stranger responds to your announcing that you represent DetailXPerts with ‘Really? I’ve heard about you, guys!’ is incredible,” points out Angela Williams, the company’s President and adds, “This is the moment when you know that the brand awareness and recognition stages of your marketing cycle are complete and it’s time to move on.”



In Come the Innovative Marketing Artillery

New business goals call for new strategies. The company is now ready to face the new challenges with a rich arsenal of creative marketing ideas. These are generally split in two main categories – the service side and the franchise one. For each, the team has developed a variety of content items, putting a strong emphasis on videos and other visual elements. For example, DetailXPerts’ YouTube channel recently created its brand new playlist, DetailXPerts Franchise Business Tips, where they will share valuable tactics, insight, and advice primarily from own experience and that of their franchise owners. The first video of the series is already available and sheds light on the importance of maximizing on your business’s uniqueness as explained by the company’s first franchisee, Terry Cleveland in St. Pete, FL.



Yet, creating and sharing video for the sake of content development alone is not the point. DetailXPerts’ new strategy actually ties in many elements to come up with a coherent “voice” and theme – each item connects in a relevant and meaningful way with the rest of the activities, adding on the value created by the previous one and ensuring a higher level of user experience and satisfaction. “Gone are the days where you’d see some marketing attempts scattered around without a unifying theme – these just won’t work anymore,” says Williams and concludes, “Marketing has evolved and so have we; we owe it to our customers and fans.”



What the Market Wants

Angela Williams

877-317-9737



https://www.detailxpertsfranchise.com



