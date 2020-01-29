Join the Akeneo PIM Summit 2020 with Altius Technologies

Altius Technologies offers customizable B2B solutions to their clients, and one of their implementation partners is Akeneo. This year, they will also be part of the Akeneo PIM Summit. Meet them at the event to view their PIM solution offerings. This 2-day summit is filled with opportunities to learn, engage, and grow.

Experts from Altius Technologies will be a part of this 2-day summit, held in Paris, France on 5th and 6th February, 2020. “This is going to be a unique experience for us, since we understand the significance of PIM in any product marketing,” says Marketing Head, Arun Venkataraman, of Altius Technologies.



Altius Technologies specializes in digitally integrating business with specific services such as Product Information Management. One factor which makes this summit special for Altius Technologies is that Altius is one of the implementation partners of Akeneo. In addition, they have implementation experience in some more popular PIMs like inRiver, Salsify, and Stibo. “We have implemented and worked with a variety of PIM products and have configured millions of product data to serve a variety of industries. This is one of the best conferences of the year, and we are excited to be a part of it,” says Business Head Ishwarya Sevugan of Altius Technologies.



No matter if you are a CMO or the head of eCommerce, Akeneo invites all those who are interested in exchanging their knowledge and views on Product Information Management. Marketing teams, eCommerce teams, IT project managers, Akeneo implementation partners will gather to discover the latest PIM trends, upcoming product enhancements, build valuable network, and upgrade the technical skills through engaging workshops.



The venue is perfect for a 2-day casual fun-filled yet informative summit wherein people can comfortably network and discover over informative conversations. You will also get a chance to meet their tech experts at the summit and discuss your business PIM requirements.



You can visit the official website and know more details about the agenda.



Show Details:

Akeneo PIM Summit 2020

Date: 5th & 6th February, 2020

Venue: Malakoff, Espace Clacquesin

