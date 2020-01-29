Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Military Briefings on GPS and NTS-3 to be Presented at Military PNT 2020

SMi reports: Taking place in London on 18th – 19th May 2020, Military PNT will feature two briefings from the US Air Force dedicated to GPS and NTS-3.

London, United Kingdom, January 29, 2020 --(



With this in mind, SMi Group are delighted to host the Military PNT conference, where delegates can expect to uncover more about the NTS-3 programme and the future of US PNT. The conference, which will convene in London on the 18th-19th May 2020, will feature two briefings from the US Air Force dedicated to GPS and NTS-3:



1) GPS: The Backbone of US PNT Capability



· An introduction to GPS: providing navigational data to the warfighter

· Ensuring passive all-weather operations: work of the 2nd Space Operations Squadron

· Cryptology and secured access: cyber considerations for robust PNT provision

· C2 for mission sets for GPS: improving signal accuracy



Presented by Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Toth, Commander, 2nd Space Operations Squadron, US Air Force



2) NTS-3: Pointing the Way to the Next Generation of Satellite Navigation



· Challenges to current space-based PNT: warfighter realities in GPS degraded and denied environments

· Diversifying PNT architecture around GPS to build unbreakable resilience

· How NTS-3 and future iterations can augment GPS with advanced and persistent capabilities

· NTS-3’s approach to agility and on-orbit reprogrammability

· How results from the NTS-3 demonstration will transition to future programme developments



Presented by Mr Arlen Biersgreen, Program Manager, Navigation Technology Satellite 3 (NTS-3), AFRL, US Air Force



The conference aims to cover satellite navigation technology in depth, highlighting a diverse range of topics such as PNT resilience, legal frameworks, case study analysis on GNSS outages, warfighter navigation requirements, and more. Not only this, delegates can expect to meet and network with senior military and industry leaders within the field.



The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from the website; those interested in attending can register now to claim their £400 early bird discount: http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom2



Military PNT Conference

18th – 19th May 2020

London, UK

Gold Sponsor: Lockheed Martin



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, January 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As the NTS-3 program is scheduled to launch in 2022, it will provide a software defined approach to GNSS - meaning it can be reprogrammed to change its entire mission while in orbit, offering commanders greater flexibility in asset utilisation for mission sets. This technology will provide warfighters with a unique advantage and augment GPS with advanced and persistent capabilities, enhancing the resilience of PNT.With this in mind, SMi Group are delighted to host the Military PNT conference, where delegates can expect to uncover more about the NTS-3 programme and the future of US PNT. The conference, which will convene in London on the 18th-19th May 2020, will feature two briefings from the US Air Force dedicated to GPS and NTS-3:1) GPS: The Backbone of US PNT Capability· An introduction to GPS: providing navigational data to the warfighter· Ensuring passive all-weather operations: work of the 2nd Space Operations Squadron· Cryptology and secured access: cyber considerations for robust PNT provision· C2 for mission sets for GPS: improving signal accuracyPresented by Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Toth, Commander, 2nd Space Operations Squadron, US Air Force2) NTS-3: Pointing the Way to the Next Generation of Satellite Navigation· Challenges to current space-based PNT: warfighter realities in GPS degraded and denied environments· Diversifying PNT architecture around GPS to build unbreakable resilience· How NTS-3 and future iterations can augment GPS with advanced and persistent capabilities· NTS-3’s approach to agility and on-orbit reprogrammability· How results from the NTS-3 demonstration will transition to future programme developmentsPresented by Mr Arlen Biersgreen, Program Manager, Navigation Technology Satellite 3 (NTS-3), AFRL, US Air ForceThe conference aims to cover satellite navigation technology in depth, highlighting a diverse range of topics such as PNT resilience, legal frameworks, case study analysis on GNSS outages, warfighter navigation requirements, and more. Not only this, delegates can expect to meet and network with senior military and industry leaders within the field.The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from the website; those interested in attending can register now to claim their £400 early bird discount: http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom2Military PNT Conference18th – 19th May 2020London, UKGold Sponsor: Lockheed MartinTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom2



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend