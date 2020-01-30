ezPaycheck Payroll Software Offers Support Until Midnight on Jan 31 for W2 and W3 Form Processing

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Halfpricesoft.com offers ezPaycheck 2019 business payroll software customers extended customer support until midnight EST for processing W2 and W3 forms on January 31. Download and test it at obligation by visiting halfpricesoft.com.

San Francisco, CA, January 30, 2020 --(



“Halfpricesoft.com offers consumers using ezPaycheck payroll software extended customer support until midnight EST on January 31, for processing W2 and W3 forms," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.



ezPaycheck business software prints W2 for recipients on plain white paper. Copy A W2 and W3 for SSA prints with one-per-page format on red forms. (Customers can order the red forms from local office supply stores or from our site.) Employee copies: W2 copy B, C and 2. As an employer, furnish W2 copy B, copy C and copy 2 to employees. Print one form per page or print employee forms in 4-up format.



SSA Copy: W2 Copy A Choose Copy A option to print copy A data on red forms for SSA return.



ezPaycheck business payroll software is a high quality and low cost product that caters to business owners all across the US. Customers can easily print paychecks in-house, as well as W2, W3, 940, 941 forms. Please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp for further details and trial version download.



Features included in ezPaycheck payroll software:



- Supports differential pay rates within the company



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly pay periods



- Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions



- Supports both miscellaneous checks and payroll calculation checks



- Supports both blank computer checks or preprinted checks



- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia



- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A pre-printed forms required)



- Supports unlimited accounts at no additional charge



- Supports network version for multiple users (cost differs depending on how many users are needed in the network)



Priced at $99 per calendar year for a single user version, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business owner. Customers seeking a way to streamline in-house payroll processing are invited to try the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.



About Halfpricesoft.com

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



