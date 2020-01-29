ATEN Announces Cooperation with Bosch for New Generation of Meeting Technology

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ATEN Technology, Inc. Press Release

Integrated Control Solutions Enhance Meeting Technology and Reinforce Global Competitiveness for Users

Irvine, CA, January 29, 2020



As we enter the era of big data and information fragmentation, enterprises will have to enhance their reaction efficiency and decision quality to cope with variable competition. Thus, a meeting that could accelerate decision-making and improve team engagement could be the key to success.



ATEN focuses on intelligent control solutions, having developed a series of control systems including the VK2100 control box, VK1100 compact control box, VK224 4-port serial expansion box and VK6000 configurator software – to integrate with all kinds of AV meeting equipment.



In order to satisfy customers’ needs for intelligent control of meetings, ATEN choose to cooperate with Bosch, a leader in business meeting applications. As a global leading brand, Bosch’s digital discussion systems are highly praised by the industry, and the company’s outstanding performance could greatly improve the efficiency and fluency of meeting communications. With the integration of Bosch’s digital discussion systems, including DICENTIS, DCN and CCS1000D, ATEN can manage meeting systems through one-touch operation.



With the product integration, additional new features include:

· The activation status of all microphones on the control system interface

· Chairperson’s microphone priority settings

· Turning the speaker’s microphone on and off

· Indicating the status of awaiting speakers

· Other parameter settings, including microphone sensitivity



In addition, ATEN also integrates with third-party equipment. Users can:

· Track a speaker’s movement with conference cameras

· Adjust AV settings according to different meeting scenarios

· Integrate and automate environmental equipment (such as lighting, air conditioning and curtains)



With ATEN’s and Bosch’s existing strength and experience in the AV industry, ATEN customers using the new integrated control solutions can gradually enhance their meeting technology and reinforce global competitiveness. In the future, ATEN will continue working with Bosch to develop new business values through assisting enterprises’ transformation to intelligent meeting control.



For more information about ATEN control systems, visit: https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/professional-audiovideo/control-system/.



About ATEN Technology, Inc.

ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 500 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.



A technology first company, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S support.



For more information, visit: www.aten.com/us/en/ and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter.



About Bosch

Bosch Security and Safety Systems is a part of the Robert Bosch Group. Set up in 1886, the Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. Today, all the Bosch business sectors are presented in China: Automotive, Industrial, Technology and Consumer Goods, Energy & Building. In order to create value for our customers, Bosch Security and Safety Systems aims to develop, produce and offer cutting-edge security technology for a safer world in the future. Taking responsibilities for protecting personal, construction and property safety, Bosch Security and Safety Systems has a broad product portfolio including video surveillance, intrusion alarm, access control, fire alarm and voice alarm. Professional sound and conference systems provide a full range of professional products and systems that cover communication, sound and music. As the world leading IoT company, Bosch is committed to building a safer world by leveraging expertise in technology, software and services and providing its customers with intelligent interconnect solutions integrated with security and communications.



For more information about Bosch, please visit https://www.boschsecurity.com/xc/en/.



Products, service names and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.



PR Contact:

Angela Tuzzo

MRB Public Relations for ATEN

+1 732.758.1100, x. 105

