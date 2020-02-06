PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Saba Home Health Care, Inc. in Toms River, New Jersey Has Been Awarded “Full Accreditation with Distinction” by The Commission on Accreditation for Home Health Care


Toms River, NJ, February 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Commission on Accreditation for Home Health Care (CAHC) is pleased to announce that Saba Home Health Care, Inc. in Toms River, New Jersey has been awarded “Full Accreditation with Distinction” by the Board of Trustees of CAHC.

CAHC is dedicated to promoting the highest quality and safety standards in the New Jersey home care service industry. Saba Home Health Care, Inc. shares CACH's commitment to such excellence and has undergone our accreditation review allowing CACH to monitor their compliance with established guidelines and industry best practices.

Saba Home Health Care, Inc. has passed its review and is duly entitled to display CACH's official emblem and promote itself among the elite of home care providers attaining such distinction within its provision of home health care services.

The Commission on Accreditation for Home Care (CAHC) has been setting the standards for quality home care services in New Jersey since 1986. As New Jersey’s only state based accrediting body, CAHC is dedicated exclusively to New Jersey’s home care providers and delivering the highest standard of service to our local communities and families.
Contact Information
Saba Home Health Care Inc.
Sakirat Oluwo
732-797-0700
Contact
sabahomehealthcare.com

