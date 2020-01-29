Marketing Tools for Medicare Supplement Insurance Agents Introduced by Association

Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, January 29, 2020 --(



"Medicare insurance agents face increased competition both from other insurance professionals as well as from the direct-to-consumer trend," shared Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. "We strive to help agents who want to be seen as the local Medicare insurance professional in their community as well as the surrounding area."



The Association maintains the nation's number-one ranked online directory used by consumers to find Medicare insurance agents based on their Zip Code. "While consumers today are bombarded with television ads promoting various Medicare insurance solutions, many still value speaking with or meeting with someone in their community," Slome explains. "These agents typically do not have the big budgets to spend on television ads, celebrity spokespeople or even large mass mailings. Our goal is to help them be successful."



The Association has just made available various marketing tools for agents listed on the Association's Find A Medicare Agent Near Me directory. "The directory generally ranks very high when consumers do a Google search for local Medicare brokers," Slome confirms. "The tools we have created will enable listed agents to show consumers that they are listed on this prestigious directory."



During Medicare's 2019 Annual Enrollment Period website traffic to the Association's website and usage of the directory increased significantly according to AAMSI.



To find local Medicare insurance agents visit the Association's directory at www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/. There is no charge to utilize the directory and no personal information is entered to access the online resource.



Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



