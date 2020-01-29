New Access Guide Highlights Wheelchair-Accessible National Park Lodges

Press Releases C&C Creative Concepts Press Release

Candy Harrington’s newest access guide -- Barrier-Free Travel; National Park Lodges for Wheelers and Slow Walkers – offers helpful lodging information for disabled travelers.

Ripon, CA, January 29, 2020 --



Harrington’s newest release is chocked full of well-researched access information including:



· Insider Tips for visiting each national park

· Access details on national park trails and attractions

· Detailed access descriptions – including bed heights -- of lodge rooms

· Photos of the accessible rooms, including the bathrooms

· Accessible train, trolley, boat and bus tours in the national parks

· National Park lodging concessionaire information

· The best national park scenic drives and windshield views

· Fees, roadway information and seasonal closures in the national parks



Additionally, since different people have different access needs, Harrington goes well beyond just saying that a room is wheelchair-accessible. “Most travelers don’t understand access regulations – they only know what works for them,” says Harrington. “That’s why I included essential details such as bed heights and the location of the toilet grab bars in the book,” she adds.



Barrier-Free Travel; National Park Lodges for Wheelers and Slow Walkers also features information on off-the-beaten-path accessible finds. Says Harrington, “After numerous research trips to the parks, I decided to add a Don’t Miss This section to the book, because a lot of folks assume that only the top attractions are wheelchair-accessible. For example, many wheelchair-users never make it out of Yosemite Valley, while Tioga Road, Mariposa Grove and even Hetch Hetchy also offer some nice accessible trails and attractions. I like to give people a lot of options.”



This inclusive title is the most recent addition to Harrington’s national park series; and although it’s written for wheelchair-users and slow walkers, stroller moms will also appreciate the access information in this guide. It will help everyone plan the ultimate national park trip.



Known as the go-to expert on accessible travel, Candy Harrington has covered this niche exclusively for 24 years. She's the founding editor of Emerging Horizons and the author of a library of accessible travel titles, including the classic, Barrier-Free Travel: A Nuts and Bolts Guide for Wheelers and Slow Walkers. She also blogs regularly about accessible travel issues at www.BarrierFreeTravels.com.



Candy Harrington

209-599-9409



www.BFNationalParkLodges.com



