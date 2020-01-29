Matcha Design Awarded Gold in Agency of the Year 2019 by Ad World Masters

Press Releases Matcha Design Press Release

Tulsa, OK, January 29, 2020 --(



Ad World Masters compiles data from eligible agencies within the US market, using artificial intelligence to assess the potential and relevance of each agency. Some of the parameters include past and present performance, experience, comparative client lists, and more all leveraged by a unique combination of crowdsourced and raw verified data.



A prominent feature of their AI is their Agency Score is calculated by ratio producing a relative (not additive) result. This means any comparative performance between agencies aren't being compared based on size or volume or work.



Out of the 10,900 agencies analyzed throughout 2019, only five were awarded Gold status in the United States with a total of 43 worldwide. Matcha Design holds the maximum score of 9.9 out of 10.



Ad World Masters is a unique tool for the marketing industry professional that are looking to connect with new agency partners. Matcha is elated to have been featured on the top of their US list for 2019. (https://adworldmasters.com/top-ad-agencies-in-US-ad-world-masters-agency-of-the-year-2019-winners/)



Aligned with their previous and consistent accolades not limited to the Davey Awards, the Communicator Awards, and Clutch, this recognition strengthens our faith in client centric creative. A full service agency, high quality custom work, a multicultural background, and continuous implementation of the latest practices for web, digital, and print is our promise.



Matcha Design provides unique solutions to clients where other agencies cannot, and deliver a level of creative rivals the largest agencies in the industry.



About Matcha Design

