Axiom Completes Pre Seed Capital Round

About Axiom: Axiom develops software that aims to address friction points in the fintech, adtech and HR tech spaces. Los Angeles, CA, January 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Axiom, today announced a the closing of its pre seed round of $750k at a valuation of $5.5mm. This round of funding was led by a European based seed fund via the Termsheets.tech network.“We are extremely excited to enter this next step in our company,” says Kevin Smith, Founder at Axiom. “We feel that our SaaS based solutions will help a new generation of companies scale faster than ever before.”This round of funding will be used to finalize and roll their official version 1.0 SaaS product.Axiom has a very experienced software development team with a previous track record of success.About Axiom: Axiom develops software that aims to address friction points in the fintech, adtech and HR tech spaces.