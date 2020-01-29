Former Jefferson County Deputy District Attorney, Amanda Hoberg, Joins Woods Aitken LLP

Press Releases Woods Aitken LLP Press Release

Denver, CO, January 29, 2020 --(



“Amanda is an exceptional attorney and a great addition to our group,” said Kory George, a managing partner at Woods Aitken. “We are excited to welcome her to the firm.”



Hoberg started her legal practice at a national law firm practicing civil litigation. During that time, she served as a member of multiple litigation teams, handling all aspects of complex, civil cases from pre-filing to resolution. Recently, Hoberg served the people of Jefferson County, Colorado as a Deputy District Attorney, where she completed over 70 jury trials and managed a large docket of cases that included every level of criminal charge, including homicide.



Hoberg received her J.D. from the University of Colorado Law School where she served as the Vice President of the Women’s Law Caucus and was honored as one of the National Association of Woman Lawyers Outstanding Law Students. While in law school, she interned for the Honorable Ann Frick and Justice Monica Marquez and competed nationally on CU’s Mock Trial Team.



