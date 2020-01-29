

Ann Keohan Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Broker-Associate Ann Keohan Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Venice, Florida, Office.

Venice, FL, January 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ann Keohan has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Broker-Associate in the Venice, Florida, office. With 26 years of real estate experience and a background in teaching, management and business, she provides professional and knowledgeable service to residential buyers and sellers in the greater Venice area.

A native of Newton, Massachusetts, Keohan received a Bachelor's in Fine Arts from Barry University in Miami Shores, Florida, and a Master of Arts from Massachusetts College of Art & Design in Boston. She was a fine arts teacher in public and private schools and a gallery owner and manager. She owned Keohan Associates in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, exclusively marketing five subdivisions of new homes after successfully putting together the projects with land owners and developers.

Keohan likes to say that she practices the "Art of Real Estate," using her strong marketing skills to showcase properties worldwide with a targeted approach that produces results. Her buyer clients are treated with the level of professionalism required for the process of adding real estate to a financial portfolio. She takes pride in matching a client's needs and lifestyle with the right property.

Actively involved in her community, Keohan is a member of the School Board of Epiphany Cathedral School and a member of the Venice Art Center and the Venice Area Historical Society. Her hobbies include painting and gardening.

The Venice office is located at 307 W. Venice Avenue. Keohan can be reached at (941) 441-6867 or Ann.Keohan@remax.net.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.

Contact Information
RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Bryan Guentner

941-929-9090



www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

(941) 355-3006

sheila@thomasbrannan.com



