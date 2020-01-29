Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Attends 2020 KBIS/IBS Shows in Las Vegas

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Press Release

Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. attended the combined Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS)/International Builders Show (IBS) in January 2020 along with staff members Richard Miller and Rick Mohrman.

Sarasota, FL, January 29, 2020



"The strong attendance at this year's show reflects the positive outlook for the home building industry and the enthusiasm that our attendees have for the future," said Geoff Cassidy, NAHB Senior Vice President of Exhibitions and Meetings. "Attendees continue to seek the innovative products, education sessions and networking opportunities that only IBS can provide."



KBIS is the industry's only trade event and conference focused exclusively on all aspects of the kitchen and bath market. Taking place alongside the NAHB International Builders' Show, no other event provides unparalleled access to the latest products, trends and technologies shaping the broader residential design and construction industry. KBIS is the kitchen and bath professionals single most effective and cost-efficient strategy for staying current, competitive and profitable. McElmeel said, "We always look forward to attending this show, as it gives us a chance to interact with our clients and Kitchen and Bath and Building Materials Industry manufacturers, to which our business is solely dedicated.



"Our staff had over 50 scheduled appointments and met with over 100 industry professionals during the three days we attended the show. Almost every company we spoke with talked about the need to add to their staff in 2020. If the temperament of the show is any indication of the future economy, 2020 should be a fantastic year for the Building Products, Kitchen and Bath Industries." For over 40 years, Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has provided retained executive search services for these industries.



About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.



Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. (www.brookechase.com) is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, its list of clients has grown to include a virtual "Who's Who" of both domestic and international firms. With one of the best "Completion" and "Stick Rates" in the industry, Brooke Chase Associates is known for its strategic client partnerships, serving many companies on a continual basis over the course of its 39-year history.



Joseph McElmeel

877-374-0039



http://www.brookechase.com



